Wolford Selects NewStore as Global Omnichannel Store Solution The luxury skinwear brand will roll out NewStore Omnichannel Platform to unify physical and digital channels as part of its Wolford X omnichannel digitalization initiative

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , the essential omnichannel store solution, today announced it has been selected by Wolford , a luxury skinwear brand, to power its stores as part of its Wolford X omnichannel digitalization initiative. The brand is working to integrate all direct sales channels, including stores, ecommerce and social media, to offer seamless experiences and immediate service to customers globally.

Wolford will take advantage of NewStore's ability to support multiple languages and currencies, global payments and delivery, and a proven and repeatable localization process that makes it easy to connect global touchpoints. The NewStore Omnichannel Platform combines mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) , order management , clienteling , inventory and fulfillment , giving Wolford a single system to operate across any number of countries.

"NewStore allows brands to run stores as an extension of their web business. Regardless of location, Wolford store associates will have access to real-time inventory data, product details, and customer information from any of its selling channels. All of this is available on beautiful, easy-to-use iPhone apps," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "We make it easy for brands to exceed the expectations of today's omnichannel shopper. Associates can process transactions, look up inventory, and remote sell all from their mobile device."

Wolford X is a comprehensive omnichannel digitalization initiative that will go live in Q2 2022. It consists of several sub-projects that cover all necessary functional areas to enable brand perception and engagement globally.

"NewStore is a key component of the Wolford X initiative as it will replace our existing, monolithic technology stack and become the backbone of our retail operations," said Rainer Knapp, Global Director IT & Digital, Wolford. "We chose the NewStore Omnichannel Platform because it is fast, flexible and easy to use. On top of that, we needed a retail solution that aligned with our strategy of implementing a scalable, best-of-breed architecture composed of specialized and highly integrated technologies."

About Wolford

Established in Austria in 1950, Wolford is a leading SKINWEAR manufacturer of high-quality legwear, lingerie, and body-wear, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. Known for developing exquisite fabrics and top-notch innovations, meeting the highest environmental and sustainability standards in the textile industry. Since April 2019, Wolford is the world's first and only company in the apparel industry to be Cradle to Cradle Gold Certified™ both for the Biological and Technical Cycle. In 2020 Wolford has added a new line to its portfolio, The W, a refined range of modern, essential pieces, geared towards achieving body and mind harmony. The W enriches our consumers' lives by offering a distinct synergy between style and freedom of movement. Wolford's iconic aesthetic continues to evolve to meet the needs of the dynamic, modern woman. www.wolford.com .

About NewStore

NewStore is the essential omnichannel store solution for vertically integrated brands. The company delivers Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the first global platform combining POS, order management, clienteling, and inventory. Store operations from endless aisle to mobile checkout to fulfillment are possible with just two remarkably intuitive iPhone apps. NewStore customers include Burton Snowboards, Decathlon, GANNI, Goorin Bros, Outdoor Voices, and UNTUCKit. It is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

