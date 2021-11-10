The Annie Selke Companies & Habitat for Humanity Announce Worldwide Partnership

PITTSFIELD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annie Selke Companies today announced its new partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. Earlier this year, The Annie Selke Companies donated $1 million dollars in rugs and bedding to their local Habitat for Humanity in support of affordable housing in Western Massachusetts. Now the company is expanding that partnership to help families around the world build strength and stability through shelter.

"We're grateful for the support from Annie Selke and we're excited to embark on this partnership," Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and foundation relations at Habitat for Humanity International. "Annie Selke and Habitat have a shared focus on safe and decent housing for all. We look forward to working together to making affordable homeownership a reality for more people across the globe."

The company's donations have been especially timely, as the skyrocketing cost of construction materials continues to affect the affordability of housing nationwide. For the holiday season, the Annie Selke Companies are also donating 4,000 robes, valued at $100,000, to Habitat for Humanity ReStores.

Habitat ReStores are independently owned home improvement stores and donation centers operated by local Habitat organizations. Items sold at the ReStores are priced at a discounted rate to support local families looking to furnish their homes, while the proceeds go back into the community funding critical home repairs and the construction of new Habitat homes.

"We're incredibly grateful for the work Habitat for Humanity does to help families achieve their dream of a safe and affordable home, and this partnership brings new meaning to our mission to bring happy home," said Founder and Chief Vision Officer Annie Selke.

To learn more, visit annieselke.com/commitments.

About Habitat for Humanity:

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About The Annie Selke Companies, including Pine Cone Hill bedding and Dash & Albert rugs:

In 1994, Annie Selke started the bedding business Pine Cone Hill on her dining room table in Richmond, Massachusetts. Twenty-five years later, the company employs over 220 staffers (50 of whom are based in India) and maintains a 179,000- square-foot headquarters, built around an 1863 woolen mill that produced uniforms and blankets for Union soldiers during the Civil War. The campus includes extensive warehousing, product design lab, an art and textile archive, a photo studio and the marketing, finance, and customer service teams. Selke started Dash & Albert, a brand specializing in handmade cotton and wool rugs, in 2004, and the rugs soon made their way onto countless magazine covers and into the Obama White House. Selke's rugs and bedding are sold through more than 6,000 fine retailers worldwide, including Garnet Hill, Sundance, and the luxury e-commerce retailer Perigold.

