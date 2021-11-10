Dr. Paul G. Kaminski, Stealth Aircraft Pioneer, Joins Board of eSTOL Hybrid-Electric Aircraft Builder Electra.aero

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electra.aero, Inc., is honored to announce that Paul G. Kaminski, one of the nation's most distinguished aerospace leaders, has joined its Board of Directors. Electra is a next-gen aerospace company leading the way in sustainable urban and regional mobility with its development of hybrid-electric, ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft.

"We are delighted and honored to welcome Paul to the Electra team," said John S. Langford, Founder and CEO of Electra.aero. "Paul's experience in leading the development of groundbreaking technology is unrivaled. The guidance he'll bring to our work will be invaluable."

"I am thrilled to join Electra at this exciting time in the aviation industry, as they develop a new generation of high-performance sustainable aircraft," noted Dr. Kaminski. "John Langford has formed an incredible team with 'bruised knuckles experience' in designing, developing, testing, certifying, and marketing aircraft with groundbreaking technology, and they plan to do it again with hybrid-electric power carefully integrated to enable a blown wing for ultra-short and quiet takeoff and landing."

Paul G. Kaminski is currently Chairman and CEO of Technovation, Inc., a company that fosters innovation and develops business and investment strategies for the application of advanced technology in the aerospace and defense sectors.

He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, a fellow of the Institute for Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and both a fellow and honorary fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

A retired U.S. Air Force colonel, Dr. Kaminski served as Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Technology from 1994 to 1997, responsible for all DOD research, development, and acquisition programs as well as logistics, environmental security, international programs, the defense industrial base, and military construction with a total annual budget exceeding $100 billion.

President Bush presented Dr. Kaminski with The National Medal of Technology in 2006 for his role in overseeing the development of stealth aircraft. He was appointed twice as Chairman of the Defense Science Board, where he currently serves as a member.

He has served on the President's Intelligence Advisory Board, the FBI Director's Advisory Board, the Director of National Intelligence's Senior Advisory Group, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Technical Advisory Board, and the National Academies Air Force Studies Board. Previously chair of the RAND Corporation and a director of General Dynamics, he currently chairs the boards of HRL (formerly the Hughes Research Labs), Seagate Government Solutions, and the Systems Engineering Research Council. He is also a director of MITRE, the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab, and the USAF Academy Foundation, and an advisor to the MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

Dr. Kaminski's awards include election to the National Aviation Hall of Fame, the DOD Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the French Republic Legion d'Honneur, the SPIE Lifetime Achievement award, and the Air Force Systems Command Scientific Achievement Award. He has been recognized as a Pioneer of National Reconnaissance and a Pioneer of Stealth.

Dr. Kaminski received a Bachelor of Science from the Air Force Academy, Master of Science degrees in both Aeronautics and Astronautics and in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Stanford University. He and his wife, Julie, have two children and six grandchildren.

About Electra.aero

Electra.aero, Inc. is a next-gen aerospace company leading the way in sustainable urban and regional mobility. The company is building clean, hybrid-electric, ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) airplanes that fly people and cargo quieter, further, and more affordably. The aircraft is currently designed to transport up to 1,800 pounds of cargo or 7 passengers up to 500 miles, operating from areas as small as 300x100 feet. Electra's eSTOL aircraft leverages distributed electric propulsion and blown lift, using a custom battery system and a small turbine-powered generator to drive electric motors distributed across the wing, providing high lift. Batteries are recharged mid-flight, eliminating the need for ground charging infrastructure and enabling quick turnaround in diverse environments. Electra is collaborating with air transport and ground infrastructure operators to achieve a turnkey solution for diverse markets. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, and its technology development is supported by NASA and the US Air Force Agility Prime program.

