Introducing Paidia. No Labels. Just Gaming. BETA LAUNCH OF NEW INCLUSIVE ONLINE GAMING PORTAL AND COMMUNITY EMPOWERING WOMEN AND ALLIES OF ALL GENDERS TO SAFELY CONNECT, LEARN AND PLAY

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Paidia , an inclusive online gaming community that empowers women and allies of all genders to safely connect, learn and play, launches the beta of its fully integrated portal that delivers a secure environment for gamers in search of a supportive, inclusive and kind community. Anyone can now create an account at paidiagaming.com by first taking the "Paidia Pledge," which denounces online harassment or abuse of any kind, and become a subscribed member or sign up for a free 60-day trial to explore the expansive proprietary gaming portal.

The word Paidia derives from the Greek goddess of play and amusement, and embodies the spontaneous manifestations of instinctual play, present in children. Fast forward to 2021, Paidia has transformed into the leading portal that enables gamers to engage with friends, family and leading public figures, consume content, compete in tournaments and earn rewards all in one place. Additionally, members can expect:

An impressive library of games for Paidia users to host and play tournaments - all skill levels welcome.

A variety of original content and media experiences including: On-demand classes taught by industry leaders, written editorial, a podcast and audio books - all created to help gamers discover and advance respective interests and expertise.

Accessibility to new and affordable technology through exclusive Paidia partner collaborations, such as select Razer Customs gear and Xbox Game Pass for PC

Following the launch of Paidia, comes their new podcast "The Move Makers Podcast" hosted by Paidia advisor, Audrey Adair. The podcast, which is available for free on iTunes and Spotify , will feature one-on-one interviews with notable women throughout the games industry and cover the unique moves they've made throughout their respective careers to get to where they are today. The first episode featuring esports pioneer Stephanie "missharvey" Harvey is available for download today. Season one will feature six episodes.

"We are seeing incredible year-over-year growth for the gaming industry. One in three people on the planet play video games with women making up nearly half of the total market and yet 77% of women experience harassment while playing online," said Jill Kenney, Paidia CEO. "At Paidia, our focus is on quite literally changing the game by building an aspirational brand that not only offers products, solutions and messages that authentically speak to women and allies of all genders, but also provides a safe and inclusive place for them to connect and play."

Founded and supported by a diverse group of women and backed by the investors behind Guild Esports, Dynasty Esports, Leaf Mobile and Argo Blockchain, Paidia is led by industry experts who are motivated to provide sophisticated solutions that encourage positive voices within the gaming community. Joining team Paidia as official ambassadors are influential gamers including Jeannail Carter ( @Cuddle_Core ), Stephanie Harvey ( @missharvey ), and Kelsey Impicciche ( @KelseyDangerous ). Each creator will bring a unique and added voice that encourages gamers to be supportive, inclusive and kind. Kicking off the Paidia creator program will be missharvey who'll host a Valorant Invitational the weekend of November 25.



Xbox Canada and Razer will also join as founding partners, aligning with Paidia in our commitment to build a brighter future for women and allies of all genders to play games. Paidia members can look forward to participating in community tournaments on Paidia's platform featuring various titles from the vast Xbox Game Pass library, and stay tuned for some exciting new collaborative content, as well as prizing and giveaways such as: Razer Gold, Peripherals, and Paidia-themed Razer Customs Laptop skins. Select Paidia-themed peripherals and accessories will also be available for purchase on razer.com/customs.

Additionally, Xbox Canada and Razer will participate in Paidia's "Pay It Forward Campaign." Through this initiative, Paidia members will be able to nominate a deserving gamer access to a full Razer Blade gaming system plus an Xbox Game Pass subscription and a year of access to Paidia membership.

"At Xbox Canada, we believe that gaming is for everyone. It should be inclusive and accessible to all. Paidia shares these same values, which is why this collaboration is such a natural fit," said Christina Verdurmen, Integrated Marketing Communications Lead at Xbox Canada. "We hope that our joint efforts to create a space where everyone belongs empowers gamers around the world to do more of what they love - connect to their community through games."

"Gamers are one of the largest and most diverse communities in the world, and Razer is proud to be a part of it. As a company of gamers ourselves, we like to lead by example – however, we fully appreciate that there's still a lot more work to be done to ensure the gaming community is a safe space for everyone to be their most authentic selves," says Flo Gutierrez, Global Esports Director at Razer. "We applaud Paidia for the work they are doing in nurturing a supportive and kind community, and naturally wanted to support their cause to empower women and allies of all genders and marginalized communities to safely connect, learn and play."

A monthly subscription to Paidia costs $9.99 / month (USD). Members will have unlimited access to the Paidia platform including all tournaments, media experiences, the ability to create, comment on, and share content, chat with other members, exclusive access to merchandise, the ability to earn rewards for redemption and exclusive access to partner perks. Non-paying members will be granted a free 60-day trial and be able to view select media experiences, purchase Paidia merchandise and play in select tournaments.

About Paidia

Paidia is an inclusive gaming community that empowers women and allies of all genders to safely connect, learn and play. Founded and supported by a diverse group of women, Paidia is led by industry experts who are motivated to provide sophisticated solutions that encourage positive voices within the gaming community. The fully integrated portal delivers a secure environment for gamers in search of a supportive, inclusive and kind community. It features media and content experiences, tournaments and gameplay, rewards and prizing, live and on-demand classes, as well as the opportunity to engage with like-minded gamers. Visit www.paidiagaming.com .

About Razer

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software platform, with over 150 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world's largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is headquartered in Irvine (California) with regional headquarters in Hamburg, Shanghai and Singapore. Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

