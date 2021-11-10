Kingsford® x Reality to Idea Team Up to Keep the Fire Ablaze with Latest Limited-Edition Grill Drop After first drop sold out in seconds, brand launches the highly anticipated second installment in Kingsford Fire Drops series

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help foodies take their grilling game to the next level, Kingsford has teamed up with SoCal artist and Reality to Idea founder, Joshua Vides, for the second iteration of this year's hottest collab – Kingsford® x Reality to Idea Fire Drops.

Kingsford launched its first limited-edition grill drop earlier this year in partnership with celebrity jeweler Ben Baller, which sold out in a matter of seconds. Coming on the heels of that highly sought after collab, Kingsford is launching the second in the series with Reality to Idea. This drop will feature a totally new, limited-edition, and completely custom Everdure Cube™ grill and kit designed by Joshua Vides.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with Kingsford to inspire new generations – whether it be through art or food," said illustrator and visual artist, Joshua Vides. "Creating the latest custom Fire Drops allowed me to tap into what fuels my own work with Reality to Idea and pair it with Kingsford's fiery spirit. Together we've created a wonderful blend of cultural elements that we hope will ignite curiosity in a whole new wave of grillers."

Known for his monochromatic style, which is representative of his experience as a first-generation Guatemalan growing up in Southern California, Joshua applied his signature aesthetic to this collab. The custom Everdure Cube™ showcases Vides' graffiti stylings through a grill kit that includes everything grillers need to chef-it-up at home or on-the-go; Kingsford Match Light Charcoal, matches, an embroidered apron and an authentication card signed by Vides, all wrapped up in custom packaging.

"We know that there's a big appetite to tap into the incredible flavors you can only get with Kingsford charcoal, and to do it all in style," said Ram Gopalakrishnan, Marketing Director at Kingsford. "This latest limited-edition grill partnership with Joshua Vides is the ultimate culinary accessory for anyone who wants to eat great food and look good while doing it."

The exclusive collaboration will be available only via the NTWRK app starting on November 16, 2021 at 2:30pm PST for $495 plus shipping and handling, while supplies last. To learn more about how you can score one of the limited-edition Kingsford x Reality to Idea Fire Drops, visit kingsford.thentwrk.com .

About Kingsford

The Kingsford Products Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Clorox Company, headquartered in Oakland, Calif.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, listed No. 1 on the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings and included on the Barron's 2021 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

ABOUT NTWRK

Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2021, NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, virtual shopping festivals and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. Under the motto "Shopping At The Speed of Culture," NTWRK provides a one-of-a-kind digital shopping experience for Gen-Z and millennial consumers. Socials: IG @Ntwrk

