In a follow-up to previous research, [24]7.ai found that customer experience has not significantly improved, and many digital transformations have stalled.

New Research Shows a Persistent Gap between Business Perceptions and Customer Experiences In a follow-up to previous research, [24]7.ai found that customer experience has not significantly improved, and many digital transformations have stalled.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in Omnichannel conversational AI and contact center services, announced new research examining the differences between businesses' perceptions of customer experience they delivered and what customers experienced. The report titled "The CX Reality Check: Momentum Interrupted" is based on surveys of 500 customer experience leaders across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, contrasted with 500 consumers in those same markets. As a follow up to a 2020 study, the research found that customer experience has not significantly improved, and many digital transformations have stalled.

[24]7.ai, a global leader in intent-driven customer experience solutions

[24]7.ai commissioned Dimensional Research to examine perceptions around the quality of customer service. The study found out that because of the pandemic, digital transformation stalled, and companies could not meet the ever-rising customer demands. In the report, in addition to analyzing the results of the study, [24]7.ai makes several recommendations for companies to consider as they address these challenges. Foremost among the considerations is the opportunity that CX-as-a-Service (CXaaS) presents for overcoming internal and external roadblocks to digital transformation. This approach combines people, processes, and technology to accelerate digital transformation, while reducing overall costs.

Key Finding 1: Businesses that were adapting slowly now have other priorities

94 percent of agents will continue working from home.

With agents working from home, security has become a top priority.

Key Finding 2: The perception gap remains as the challenges mount

While 61 percent of businesses felt their digital channels delivered consistent customer experiences, 50 percent of the time, their automated channels failed.

When switching support channels, 89 percent of customers were asked to repeat information.

84% indicate they will invest in data security solutions to protect customer data.

Key Finding 3: The best-laid plans fall through

In 2021, more companies are relying on multiple support channels, which is making the delivery of a consistent CX more complicated.

As companies rapidly expanded agent workforces during call volume peaks, they were overstaffed when call volumes stabilized.

Today, 34 percent of companies feel that voice agents still provide the best customer experience, up from 29 percent in 2020.

A majority of companies (54 percent) plan to invest in a consolidated view across voice and digital channels.

Key Finding 4: A new possibility emerges

CX as-a-service, which combines talent, services, and technology, is emerging as a new way for companies to close the perception gap.

Using a managed services approach that combines people, processes, and technology can overcome the many CX challenges while decreasing overall costs.

"Without a doubt, as customer expectations rose during COVID-19, companies became frustrated," said Cory Good, SVP, Digital Transformation Strategy for [24]7.ai. "This report features several actionable recommendations to help companies bridge the gap with consumers."

Download the report and the full results of the survey here .

[24]7.ai will host a webinar on the CX Reality Check 2021 on November 16, at 1:00 p.m. EST. To join the webinar, please register here.

Follow us on Twitter: @247ai and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-7-ai

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/247US

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Contact

Ian Bain

VP Communications

media@247.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE [24]7.ai