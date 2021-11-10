Tulip is certified as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work® Institute Canada

KITCHENER, ON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tulip is proud to announce that they've been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace culture and experience.

Every year, Great Place to Work® surveys more than 10,000 organizations in 70+ countries and around the globe. In Canada, they award certification to workplaces in industries including technology, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and more. In order to be awarded certification, an organization must achieve 90% confidence in a survey that measures the level of trust employees have in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy working with their colleagues.

"Investing in people is one of Tulip's core values, and we've worked hard to prioritize flexibility and create a work environment where we can all build personal connections and do really amazing things," said Ali Asaria, President and CEO of Tulip. "This is the second time we've been awarded this certification and I'm honored that our employees feel valued and free to succeed."

Tulip is a growing company and a diverse team of professionals from different backgrounds, countries and cultures. Tulip is also a remote-first company and they've implemented an innovative set of workplace benefits to provide its employees with "unparalleled flexibility." Their mission is to drive the digital transformation of retail and they're giving employees all the tools, flexibility and confidence they need to make that happen.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

About Tulip

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels. Visit tulip.com to learn more.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

