VinFast Will Bring "The Future Of Mobility" To The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast, the emerging global smart EV firm from Vietnam, reveals "The Future of Mobility" concept for its global premiere at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show®, along with an introduction of its two newest aspirational EV models, VF e35 and VF e36.

"The Future of Mobility" stems from VinFast's vision of "driving the movement of the global smart EV revolution." VinFast is fully committed to making a more sustainable future for transportation, allowing people to enjoy intelligent, safe, exciting, and environmentally friendly mobility. VinFast also puts trust in 'technologies for life' that serve and bring excitement to customers' daily lives.

"The Future of Mobility" concept is reflected in every detail of VinFast's booth. Measuring more than 8,500 square feet, the booth employs streamlined, modern, and futuristic designs while engaging the crowd with energetic white and blue accents. VinFast's brand colors evoke imagery of a powerful 'blue electric spark' endlessly driving the evolution of mobility.

The centerpiece of VinFast's "Future of Mobility" at this year's LA Auto Show is its two electric SUV models, VF e35 and VF e36. VinFast's design team and the world-renowned design studio, Pininfarina, utilize a modern design language that combines graceful curves and strong, bold trims while harmonizing with sharp, crisp lines in an impressive, eye-catching style. These alluring combinations create the "Dynamic Balance" design, giving power and forward motion to the design. In addition, the interiors are created with an eye for convenience, luxury, and seamless driving experiences.

In its efforts to build "The Future of Mobility," VinFast also aims to introduce smart technologies that can inspire consumers to switch to EVs. At the 2021 LA Auto Show, audiences will get a glimpse of some of these technologies, including Smart Security, VinFast's Traffic and Driver Monitoring System developed by VinAI, and Routix, our AI-powered advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving verification services developed by Vantix. This smart technology can actively detect errors in the shortest time with incredible accuracy.

According to Mr. Michael Lohscheller, the Global CEO of VinFast, "VinFast believes in 'The Future of Mobility,' a future where smart vehicles are highly personalized 'technologies for life' that combine eco-friendliness with maximum safety and outstanding driver experiences." He went on to explain that "The LA Auto Show is one of the world's most influential automotive shows. It is also known as a trailblazer in its support for electric vehicle consumer adoption and education. Thus, VinFast views the show as a perfect stage to demonstrate its commitment to promoting the global trend of green transportation and encouraging electrification."

In achieving this ambitious goal, VinFast stands as the EV brand offering more EV opportunities with more models spanning multiple market segments while delivering accessible prices, excellent aftersales services, and dedicated customer care with a 10-year warranty that encourages consumers to switch to EVs.

According to Ms. Lisa Kaz, the President and CEO of the LA Auto Show, "Electrification is the biggest transformation the auto show industry has experienced in the past 100 years. The LA Auto Show is excited to welcome EV automakers to our show, including VinFast, where our visitors will be able to discover Vietnam's first-ever automaker and its all-new EVs. VinFast presents an inspiring vision of the future of mobility centered around electrification and we are excited to keep a close eye on their journey, including welcoming them back to the 2022 LA Auto Show."

The VinFast EV Global Premiere press conference takes place on November 17, 2021, at 3:30 pm (PST). It will be livestreamed globally via VinFast's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The exhibition opens for visitors from November 19-28, 2021. Find out more details at: https://vinfastauto.com/globalpremiere.

About Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally.

In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA®, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of ground-breaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public from November 19-28.

LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is the largest private conglomerate in Asia, with a total capitalization of 34.9 billion USD from three public traded companies (as of Nov 3, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology, Industrials and Services. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

A member of Vingroup - the leading private multi-industry group in Vietnam, VinFast is a global smart electric vehicle brand that is driving the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

VinFast has announced three electric car models as well as the exceptional battery leasing policies and the 10-year-warranty policies. As of July 2021, VinFast expanded to the North American and European markets. Two of VinFast's smart electric SUV models – VF e35 and VF e36, are expected to launch in global markets in early 2022. Find out more at: https://vinfastauto.com

