GoPro Ranks No. 1 Large Employer in Outside Magazine's "Best Places to Work" Commitment to remote + hybrid work and employee wellness wins prestigious recognition

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it's been ranked as the No. 1 large employer in Outside Magazine's 50 Best Places to Work in 2021 list. The annual list, presented in collaboration with the Outdoor Industry Association, celebrates U.S.-based companies that lead in their commitment to employee engagement and wellness. GoPro ranks No. 36 overall while earning the No. 1 ranking for companies with more than 250 employees based in the United States.

Outside Best Places to Work

"A big thank you to Outside Magazine for this recognition," said GoPro Founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. "GoPro places a big priority on health and happiness — we want to help our employees achieve their life dreams because it's good for both business and humanity."

GoPro's flexible remote work policy headlines its employee-first approach that helped it land the No. 1 ranking for large businesses. GoPro employees can work as much or as little in a physical office as they like and are encouraged to relocate for whatever reason — whether to pursue their life dreams, be closer to family, or otherwise — without sacrificing their current compensation. GoPro's unlimited time-off policy, commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), and competitive wellness-focused benefits also contribute to the recognition.

