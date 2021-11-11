Lantern Pharma Announces Abstract on Effectiveness of LP-184 in Glioblastoma Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, today announced that Lantern Pharma's abstract on the effectiveness of LP-184 in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) regardless of MGMT status has been accepted as a virtual poster at the upcoming 26th Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting, which is being held in person and virtually from November 18-21, 2021. The abstract is available online on the SNO website.

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lantern Pharma)

Abstract Title: LP-184, a novel alkylating agent, is effective in Glioblastoma

Abstract ID: EXTH-16

Submission type: Adult

Abstract Tumor Type: Glial Tumors

Abstract Category: Preclinical Experimental Therapeutics

Poster Session Date & Time: Friday, November 19, 2021, 7:30 PM - 9.30 PM EST

Presenter: Aditya Kulkarni, Ph.D., Lantern Pharma

The abstract submitted by Lantern Pharma and researchers at The Kennedy Krieger Institute affiliated with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine describes work demonstrating promising efficacy of LP-184 in multiple in vitro and in vivo glioblastoma models. The abstract also highlights the increased efficacy of LP-184 in MGMT unmethylated GBM, an area of large unmet clinical need, as well as the predicted synthetic lethality of LP-184 in GBM with DNA damage repair deficiencies such as decreased expression of nucleotide excision repair components ERCC3/6. The poster displays the favorable blood brain barrier crossing properties of LP-184 evaluated in vivo, suggesting that the maximum brain concentration achieved after a single intravenous infusion of LP-184 in mice is greater than that required for growth inhibition of sensitive GBM cells. These findings identify LP-184 as a promising new alkylating agent and support its further development for GBM therapy.

Electronic poster presentation files will be captured electronically (in PDF) prior to the meeting and available on the mobile meeting app, website and onsite. Accepted abstracts will be published as a proceedings supplement in Neuro-Oncology, the official journal of the SNO after the completion of the meeting.

LP-184 is a small molecule drug candidate and next generation acylfulvene that preferentially damages DNA in cancer cells that overexpress certain biomarkers and is therefore lethal in tumors that harbor mutations in DNA repair pathways or have deficiency in these pathways because of low expression of genes required for DNA repair. LP-184 is being developed for several targeted central nervous system cancer indications, including glioblastoma. LP-184 has recently been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of malignant gliomas, as well as pancreatic cancer.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. platform and machine learning to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically-targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across eight disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. More information is available at: www.lanternpharma.com and Twitter @lanternpharma.

About RADR®

RADR® or Response Algorithm for Drug Positioning & Rescue, is Lantern's proprietary integrated A.I. platform for large-scale biomarker and drug-tumor interaction data analytics that leverages machine-learning. RADR® is used to provide mechanistic insights about drug-tumor interactions, predict the potential response of cancer types and subtypes to existing drugs and drug candidates, and uncover patient groups that may respond to potential therapies being developed by Lantern and its collaborators.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of our drug candidates and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development program; estimates regarding the development timing for our drug candidates and ADC development program; our research and development efforts of our internal drug discovery programs and the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; estimates regarding potential markets and potential market sizes; sales estimates for our drug candidates and our plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "objective," "aim," "upcoming," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) the risk that our research and the research of our collaborators may not be successful, (iii) the risk that none of our product candidates has received FDA marketing approval, and we may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for our product candidates, (iv) the risk that no drug product based on our proprietary RADR A.I. platform has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, and (v) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2021. You may access our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

David Waldman, Crescendo Communications, LLC

IR@lanternpharma.com

212-671-1021

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lantern Pharma