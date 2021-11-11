Liberty Mutual Insurance Elects Anne Waleski to the Company's Board of Directors

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Long today announced that Anne Waleski, formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Markel Corporation, has been elected to the company's board of directors. Waleski has served in executive and leadership roles at publicly traded companies and brings over 30 years of extensive financial expertise spanning the property and casualty insurance, manufacturing and retail sectors.

Liberty Mutual Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Liberty Mutual Insurance)

"The thoughtful insights and perspectives that Anne Waleski will contribute to our board are invaluable," said Long. "Her diverse array of professional experience, deep knowledge of our industry and corporate finances, and notable philanthropic efforts align with our company's identity and values."

Waleski joined Markel Corporation, a global Fortune 500 financial holding firm that includes insurance, reinsurance and investment operations, in 1993 and held various roles of increasing responsibility during her 26-year career at the company. She served as the organization's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and upon her decision to retire early, moved into a transitional role as Executive Vice President overseeing Markel's community engagement and charitable giving. Waleski also worked at Reynolds Metals and Circuit City Stores early in her career.

"I'm pleased to join Liberty Mutual's esteemed board and collaborate with the company's executive leadership team and my fellow directors to help drive the business forward," said Waleski. "The company's vision strongly resonates with me and I'm looking forward to working together with my new colleagues."

Waleski also serves on the board of directors for Enact Holdings, Inc. and Tredegar Corporation, She is actively involved in a number of charitable activities and nonprofit organizations, including being a board member for SportsBackers and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. She earned her master of business administration from the University of Richmond and bachelor of arts in economics from the College of William and Mary. Waleski also completed the advanced management program at the Fuqua School of Business from Duke University.



Liberty Mutual's board of directors is comprised of experienced and highly skilled independent members. The company has been recognized by the National Association of Corporate Directors for its diverse board membership and commitment to the inclusion of women and people of color.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2020 gross written premium. We also rank 71 on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2020 revenue. As of December 31, 2020, we had $43.8 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

Contact: mediarelations@libertymutual.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance