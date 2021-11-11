Oteemo Named a Northern Virginia Tech Council 2021 Tech 100 Company

RESTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oteemo, Inc. , a leading enterprise DevSecOps and cloud native transformation consultancy, announced today that it has been named a 2021 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech 100 company. NVTC is the trade association that represents the national capital region's technology community and the 2021 NVTC Tech 100 is a roster of cutting-edge companies, executives, innovators, NextGen leaders and rising stars who are driving tech innovation, leading economic growth, and making a positive impact in the region.

"Born and raised in Northern Virginia, Oteemo is invested in the region and its importance to the global technology landscape. We're honored to be recognized for this commitment and our technological leadership," commented Raja Gudepu, Founder and CEO of Oteemo. "We will continue to expand our footprint here through our IT modernization work with NoVA-based commercial and federal customers and in training and hiring local IT professionals."

About Oteemo

Oteemo, Inc. is a solution-based consulting organization with a laser focus on helping its clients unlock the power of modern technology and accelerate innovation through modern software delivery. A pioneer in DevSecOps and cloud native transformation, containerization, and MLOps, the firm was founded in 2014 and one of the first domestic firms to become both a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Kubernetes Certified Services Provider (KCSP) and a certified Kubernetes Training Partner (KTP). Commercial, federal, and public sector enterprises rely on Oteemo's expertise to modernize IT processes and technology, and upskill and reskill teams, to accelerate digital transformation and deliver secure, reliable software applications. Learn more at www.oteemo.com .

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Nearly 500 entities make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.

