SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FVCB, PAE, ADTN, KRA, DWSN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FVCBankcorp shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge common stock for each share of FVCBankcorp common stock they own. Upon closing of the transaction, FVCBankcorp shareholders will own approximately 47.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a FVCBankcorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC for $10.05 per share in cash. If you are a PAE shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ADVA. Following completion of the transaction, ADTRAN shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an ADTRAN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DL Chemical Co., Ltd. for $46.50 per share in cash. If you are a Kraton shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Wilks Brothers, LLC for $2.34 per share in cash. If you are a Dawson Geophysical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

