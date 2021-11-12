SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Share Creators successfully co-developed 4 of the top 5 highest grossing Battle Royal Games Worldwide last year.

Share Creators co-developed four of the five highest-grossing Royal Battle Games worldwide!

The last few years have been game changing for the video game industry, with online gaming having a record number of players due to social pandemic restrictions and many of those players trying out new Battle Royal Games. Battle Royale games pit many players against each other until one player is left standing, and while they were popular before the pandemic, they only grew in scope during it. This phenomena likely helped combat some of the worse effects of social isolation many people experienced during the Pandemic. With more data available from the past years, it has recently become evident that San Francisco based Share Creators helped make this happen!

According to recently released data, the San Francisco based Share Creators helped release the top five Battle royal games in terms of revenue, which were PUBG, Garena Free Fire, Knives Out, Fortnite, and Call of Duty: Mobile in 2020. At the forefront of the global game design industry, Share Creators was deeply involved in the production of these four games by providing digital artwork and design, along with project management tools.

Additional Share Creators also co-developed many other AAA video games such as Diablo, Warhammer, Star Wars, Call of Duty, Game of Thrones, Marvel IP games, Lord of the Rings, etc. Which many people took to over the course of the Pandemic!

Their software also helped game industries track, schedule, review, collaborate, and manage their digital assets.

Check out our Demo !

For more information on Share Creators checkout http://sharecreators.com/

About: Share Creators is a tech and consulting company providing design and Digital Assets management tools, specializing in design and video game development

Content Share Creators Co-Developed with PUBG

Content Share Creators Co-Developed with PUBG

Content Share Creators Co-Developed with PUBG

Share Creators Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ShareCreators