Announcing the NAG® Fortran Compiler with Full Fortran 2008 and Fortran 2018 Coarray Support

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG) today announced at Supercomputing 2021 the imminent release of the world-leading NAG® Fortran Compiler. Release 7.1 of the NAG® Fortran Compiler is unrivalled, with complete coverage of Fortran 2008, and increased significant Fortran 2018 support, including all the new coarray features.

"Most compilers support just a subset of the full Fortran standard, as complete support requires significant expertise and costly adherence to the standard," said Malcolm Cohen, Project Editor of the ISO/IEC Fortran language standard since Fortran 2008 and lead developer of the NAG® Fortran Compiler. "The NAG® Fortran compiler now supports the full Fortran 2008 standard and has most of Fortran 2018, including events, teams, and collectives, allowing it to compile more modern applications than the competition."

The NAG® Fortran Compiler will be available on Linux, Microsoft Windows and Mac OS X platforms and is the only fully supported Fortran compiler for Apple ARM-based M1 systems. For users preferring an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) on Microsoft Windows or Apple Mac, NAG has developed NAG Fortran Builder.

About NAG

NAG provides industry-leading numerical software and technical services to banking and finance, energy, engineering, and market research, as well as academic and government institutions. World renowned for the NAG® Library - the most rigorous and robust collection of numerical algorithms available - NAG also offers Automatic Differentiation, Machine Learning, and Mathematical Optimization products, as well as world-class technical consultancy across HPC and Cloud HPC, code porting and optimisation, and other areas of numerical computing. Founded more than 50 years ago from a multi-university venture, NAG is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in the UK, US, EU and Asia. For more information, visit nag.com/aboutus.

