Checkers® & Rally's® Beefs (and Butters) Up a Classic for a Limited Time

The Garlic & Butter Bacon Buford features two of Checker’s & Rally’s largest, 100 percent hand-seasoned beef hamburger patties topped with two slices of Swiss cheese, two slices of crispy bacon, crisp iceberg lettuce, tomato, grilled red onions and a garlicky, parmesan-y sauce on a buttered, toasted, bakery-style bun – all for $5.99.

"It's tough to improve upon the boss of all burgers – the Big Buford® – but we've done it with the Garlic & Butter Bacon Buford," said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "Our culinary team put in the work to get the right balance of flavors with this enormous burger, starting with an indulgent, whipped butter and savory garlic parmesan sauce spread directly on the bun itself, then topping it all off with crispy bacon strips and all the fixings. This is the kind of big, bold flavor our guests love and expect from Checkers & Rally's."

The Garlic & Butter Bacon Buford pairs perfectly with Checkers & Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries – recently named the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America* – as well as the brand's Fry-Seasoned Monsterella Stix. The new burger can also be ordered as part of a small, medium or large combo meal, which includes fries and a drink.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 836 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" in 2020 and 2018 by Restaurant Business; Best Franchise Deal in 2021 and one of America's Favorite Drive Thrus in 2020 by QSR Magazine; Top Food Franchise 2021, The Best Food Franchises to Buy in 2021, and Top Food and Beverage Franchise in 2021 by Franchise Business Review and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

