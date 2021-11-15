DEWALT® POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery recognized for breakthrough design offering users the lightest and most powerful compact battery from DEWALT

Cordless Jobsite of the Future: DEWALT®, the World's First Major Power Tool Brand to Use Pouch Cell Batteries Designed for the Construction Industry, Wins WOOD® Magazine 2022 Innovate Award

TOWSON, Md., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced that the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery has been awarded a WOOD Magazine 2022 Innovate Award. The annual Innovate Awards spotlight tools and products that demonstrate meaningful innovation that makes woodworking easier, safer, or more accurate. The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ battery was recognized for its revolutionary design that utilizes flat, pouch battery cells delivering the lightest and most powerful compact battery from DEWALT3, and providing the user benefits of:

50% more power 1 enabling broad application capabilities and fast performance with cordless tools

25% more compact 2 and 15% lighter 4 , designed by DEWALT to provide tool maneuverability, high precision and reduced fatigue when used in tight workspaces

Twice the lifespan5 providing the user benefit of more overall investment value

"It is an honor for the experts at WOOD Magazine to recognize the significance of the new DEWALT POWERSTACK™ Battery and how our pouch cell technology is one example of the long history of innovation leadership from DEWALT," said Jaime Ramirez, Executive Vice President & President of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "Our groundbreaking design offers users the lightest and most powerful compact battery from DEWALT helping to further realize the potential of the cordless jobsite of the future."

The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ Battery is ideal for cutting, drilling and fastening applications, precision and finishing tasks, and when working in tight spaces. The battery is compatible with all DEWALT 20V MAX* tools and chargers in the 20V MAX* system.

The DEWALT POWERSTACK 20V MAX* Compact Battery is one of only nine products of the year to receive a WOOD Magazine 2022 Innovate Award.

The battery will begin to rollout to North American DEWALT distributors, retailers, and e-commerce channels beginning December 2021. The global roll-out will continue through spring 2022.

To learn more about the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX Compact Battery, please visit: www.dewalt.com/powerstack.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

1vs. DCB203 Battery, not in application

2Footprint vs. DCB203 Battery

3vs. DEWALT 20V MAX* Batteries 2Ah or lower; †not in application.

4 vs. DCB203 Battery

5Charge cycles vs. DCB203 Battery

About DEWALT

DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com .

DEWALT Media Contact:

Emily Noto, Sr. PR Manager

(443) 564-7446

Emily.Noto@sbdinc.com

