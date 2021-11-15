Business Break
Digimarc Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased 12% to $6.4 million compared to $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting higher revenue from Commercial and Government services.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 remained flat at $12.2 million compared to the same quarter a year-ago, primarily as a result of increased consulting and recruiting costs, offset by severance costs incurred in the third quarter of 2020 related to organizational changes we made in July 2020.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 5% to $8.0 million compared to $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, due to higher revenue.

Other income, net for the third quarter of 2021 was $5.1 million, reflecting a $5.1 million gain realized on the forgiveness of our Paycheck Protection Program loan during the third quarter.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.9 million or $(0.17) per diluted share compared to net loss of $8.4 million or $(0.68) per diluted share in the same quarter a year-ago. Excluding the $5.1 million gain noted above, net loss was $8.0 million or $(0.48) per diluted share.

At September 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities totaled $52.5 million compared to $77.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Conference call
Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Monday, November 15, 2021) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Robert Chamness will host the call starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone to ask a question, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934
International Number: 706-679-0638
Conference ID: 7167329

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Digimarc investor relations team at +1 503-469-4826.

About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit us at digimarc.com on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @digimarc to learn more.

Forward-looking statements
Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Income Statement Information

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Month Information



Nine Month Information




September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Revenue:

















Service


$

3,932



$

3,352



$

11,507



$

10,982


Subscription



2,485




2,399




7,888




7,455


Total revenue



6,417




5,751




19,395




18,437


Cost of revenue:

















Service



1,630




1,406




4,715




4,691


Subscription



567




522




1,892




1,548


Total cost of revenue



2,197




1,928




6,607




6,239


Gross profit:

















Service



2,302




1,946




6,792




6,291


Subscription



1,918




1,877




5,996




5,907


Total gross profit



4,220




3,823




12,788




12,198


Gross profit margin:

















Service



59

%



58

%



59

%



57

%

Subscription



77

%



78

%



76

%



79

%

Total gross profit margin



66

%



66

%



66

%



66

%


















Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing



4,647




4,538




15,865




14,417


Research, development and engineering



4,586




4,662




12,930




13,303


General and administrative



2,943




3,009




15,611




9,457


Total operating expenses



12,176




12,209




44,406




37,177



















Operating loss



(7,956)




(8,386)




(31,618)




(24,979)



















Other income:

















Gain on extinguishment of note payable



5,094







5,094





Other income (loss)



(2)




36




26




257


Other income, net



5,092




36




5,120




257



















Loss before income taxes



(2,864)




(8,350)




(26,498)




(24,722)



















Benefit (provision) for income taxes



(7)




(2)




(17)




1


Net loss


$

(2,871)



$

(8,352)



$

(26,515)



$

(24,721)



















Earnings (loss) per common share:

















Loss per common share - basic


$

(0.17)



$

(0.68)



$

(1.61)



$

(2.04)


Loss per common share - diluted


$

(0.17)



$

(0.68)



$

(1.61)



$

(2.04)


Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



16,520




12,241




16,428




12,129


Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



16,520




12,241




16,428




12,129


Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




September 30,



December 31,




2021



2020


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents (1)


$

25,155



$

19,696


Marketable securities (1)



19,037




58,032


Trade accounts receivable, net



4,110




3,907


Other current assets



2,550




2,197


Total current assets



50,852




83,832


Marketable securities (1)



8,298





Property and equipment, net



2,962




3,272


Intangibles, net



6,614




6,612


Goodwill



1,114




1,114


Other assets



2,112




2,198


Total assets


$

71,952



$

97,028











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities


$

4,236



$

2,827


Deferred revenue



2,146




3,002


Note payable, current






3,947


Total current liabilities



6,382




9,776


Lease liability and other long-term liabilities



2,685




2,295


Note payable, long-term






1,118


Total liabilities



9,067




13,189











Commitments and contingencies


















Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock



50




50


Common stock



17




17


Additional paid-in capital



260,585




255,024


Accumulated deficit



(197,767)




(171,252)


Total shareholders' equity



62,885




83,839











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

71,952



$

97,028




















(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities was $52,490 and $77,728 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.


Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Nine Month Information




September 30,



September 30,




2021



2020


Cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss


$

(26,515)



$

(24,721)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment



1,051




1,112


Amortization and write-off of intangibles



525




612


Amortization of right of use assets under operating leases



364




352


Amortization of net premiums and (discounts) on marketable securities



605




(39)


Gain on extinguishment of note payable



(5,032)





Stock-based compensation



10,348




7,149


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Trade accounts receivable



(427)




999


Other current assets



(353)




60


Other assets



(54)




(45)


Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



1,630




146


Deferred revenue



(847)




(1,092)


Lease liability and other long-term liabilities



242




236


Net cash used in operating activities



(18,463)




(15,231)











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of property and equipment



(797)




(694)


Capitalized patent costs



(475)




(478)


Maturities of marketable securities



72,141




30,598


Purchases of marketable securities



(42,049)




(22,149)


Net cash provided by investing activities



28,820




7,277











Cash flows from financing activities:









Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs






38,603


Proceeds from note payable






5,032


Exercise of stock options






135


Purchase of common stock



(4,898)




(1,568)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(4,898)




42,202











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2)


$

5,459



$

34,248




















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period



77,728




36,817


Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period



52,490




62,655


(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities


$

(25,238)



$

25,838


