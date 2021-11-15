The Joint Chiropractic Earns Top Spot on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies List

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, is number one on the Forbes 2022 America's Best Small Companies list. The Joint moved up 12 spots from last year's ranking, taking the top position out of the 100 companies listed.

The Joint Corp. logo (PRNewsfoto/The Joint Corp.)

"We are honored to be ranked number one on Forbes' esteemed list of American's Best Small Companies recognizing the strong performance of The Joint Chiropractic," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "As a mission-driven organization, our skill in serving patients and delivering quality chiropractic care is the core of our franchise system. This recognition reflects the dedication of our doctors, wellness coordinators, franchisees and support teams, who work tirelessly to educate and promote the efficacy of chiropractic care. We look forward to achieving our near-term development goal of 1,000 open clinics by the end of 2023."

Forbes' list of America's Best Small-Cap Companies was compiled using data from FactSet. It screened more than 1,000 companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion, to find 509 companies that also had positives sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. Financial institutions, REITs, utilities, and limited partnerships were excluded, as were companies public for less than one year. The top 100 rankings is based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the last five years. More weight was given to the latest year's data in the ranking.

The Joint Chiropractic is the nation's largest network of non-insurance, private pay chiropractic healthcare clinics in the United States. Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug­-free approach to healthcare.

To view the full ranking, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-small-cap-companies/#2c9f4f747db6.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 650 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times "Top 200+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com .

The Joint Corp. Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Joint Corp.