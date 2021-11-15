SCL Health Awarded Seven eHealthcare Leadership Awards

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, SCL Health's digital communications efforts are nationally recognized for helping educate and engage patients and protect the communities it serves. "This recognition is an honor and highlights the power of innovative collaboration when it comes to delivering amazing digital experiences to our patients and consumers," said Mona Baset, Vice President of Digital Services, SCL Health. "Our dedicated group of associates across Information Technology and Digital Services, Marketing, Communications, and more, come together daily to make that happen."

SCL Health logo (PRNewsfoto/SCL Health)

SCL Health's digital communications efforts are nationally recognized for helping educate and engage patients.

The eHealthcare Leadership Awards honor the best websites and digital communications from a broad spectrum of healthcare organizations. SCL Health won a total of seven eHealthcare Awards for 2021, more than ever before, in a single year:

Mark Gothberg eHealthcare Organizational Commitment Award: Winner

Best Doctor Directory: Platinum

Best Digital Patient Experience: Gold

Best Internet Home Page: Gold

Best Intranet: Gold

Best Annual Report: Gold

Best Site Design: Silver

SCL Health was one of only three healthcare organizations from around the country that received the Mark Gothberg eHealthcare Organizational Commitment Award -- the highest honor, recognizing industry leadership, innovation, and commitment. Craig Richardville, SCL Health's Chief Information and Digital Officer, said, "SCL Health is part of an exciting and dynamic industry, and we are proud to help lead the way in digital transformation for our patients and consumers. We believe there is no limit to innovative ideas and approaches in our industry and are always happy to be the accelerator to pursue the possibilities."

This year, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards recognized winners in 22 categories . Read an overview of the 2021 eHealthcare Leadership Awards program here .

About SCL Health

SCL Health is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to improving the health of the people and communities we serve. Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth in 1864, our health network provides comprehensive, coordinated care through eight hospitals, 160 physician clinics, home health, hospice, mental health, and safety-net services in Colorado and the Montana-Wyoming region.

Media Contact:

Gregg Moss

Vice Pesident Communications

M: 303.378.7466 | gregg.moss@sclhealth.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SCL Health