ServicePower Receives Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, today announced that it has been selected as a Frost & Sullivan Award Winner for the 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award. Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award recognizes companies that offer products or services that customers find superior for overall price, performance, and quality.

In its award report, Frost & Sullivan stated the "purchase experience ServicePower offers its customers functions as an impressive introduction to a company that focuses on addressing the unique needs of its targeted customer segments." It continued to say that "as a key player in the mobilized field service management industry, ServicePower has demonstrated a willingness and ability to pursue transformational growth. A modular solution suite, new offerings that provide real customer value, exciting new markets, and strong partnerships provide the groundwork for significant growth in the months to come."

"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan shows that ServicePower is continuing to innovate and put the customer at the center of every service experience," said Samir Gulati, chief marketing and product officer, ServicePower. "We are proud to offer a solution that is transforming the field service management landscape, while helping our customers provide delightful, transparent and timely service experiences."

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as AIG, Allstate, GE Appliances, Electrolux, LG, and USAA, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

