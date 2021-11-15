Transtelco Holding, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, S.A.B. De C.V.

EL PASO, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtelco Holding, Inc. ("Transtelco") announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, S.A.B de C.V., a sociedad anónima bursátil organized under the laws of the United Mexican States ("Maxcom") through concurrent and codependent public tender offers for Maxcom's equity and debt.

Transtelco's CEO, Miguel Fernandez, said of the transaction, "This complex acquisition marks an important milestone for Transtelco. After 20 years of being the leading binational B2B digital infrastructure service provider, this acquisition cements Transtelco's position in Mexico as having one of the most unique, scalable, and low latency networks with access routes to transport the country's data. The combined networks possess unique routes to move traffic to and from the United States, Mexico and the rest of the Americas. We are confident that under our leadership, as we did with Neutrona in 2020, we will be able to enhance operations to provide more resilient services to our customers while achieving greater scale and operating leverage with automation. We'd like to thank our shareholders and financing partners for their continued trust and support of our strategic vision."

The combined company will have over 25,000 kilometers of fiber throughout the United States and Mexico that will touch over 6,000 enterprise buildings.

About Transtelco

Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, Transtelco is a leading global digital infrastructure service provider, which includes a state-of-the-art long-haul and metropolitan fiber network in the Southwestern U.S., Mexico and Latin America. It offers Dedicated Internet Access, Long-Haul & Metro Transport, Colocation and Telephony services to global telecom carriers and blue-chip enterprise customers. Transtelco's differentiated bi-national and bi-cultural approach allows it to consistently deliver superior results to customers and exceed expectations. Transtelco delivers services over its own infrastructure spanning from Los Angeles to Dallas and Tijuana to Mexico City through a unique network that provides route diversity, redundancy and protection. For more information, visit transtelco.net.

About Maxcom

Headquartered in Mexico City, Maxcom is a facilities-based telecommunications provider that uses a "smart-build" approach to deliver last-mile connectivity, metropolitan and long-distance transportation services, colocation and other value-added services, both to the enterprise segment and to the national and international carrier segment. Maxcom provides its services over its unique and reliable fiber optic network, and has points of presence in the largest cities of Mexico such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Queretaro, Leon and San Luis Potosi.

