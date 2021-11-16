ANN SACKS® Introduces The ANN SACKS Curated Bath Collection

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANN SACKS is proud to announce the ANN SACKS Curated Bath Collection, an interactive, design-driven experience that showcase select ANN SACKS, Robern, KOHLER Lighting and KALLISTA products. Many of the designs are exclusive to the ANN SACKS Curated Bath Collection, including new Robern vanities and linen cabinets and the KOHLER Lighting collections, and matched with Robern mirrors and KALLISTA faucets and fixtures, which also include select plumbing designs that are exclusive to the collection.

Most products that compile the ANN SACKS Curated Bathroom Collections are new to the marketplace and designed in-house, all beautifully presented in seven fully appointed, traditional and contemporary vignettes. Created by a talented team of in-house designers from ANN SACKS, Robern and KALLISTA, the interiors nod to pivotal eras that have influenced or changed the face of 19th and 20th century design and influential, emerging trends within the global marketplace.

Headed by Seth Stevens, chief designer, Luxury Space, Kohler Co., and Arabella D'Oyly, director, Marketing, ANN SACKS, a combined tour-de-force of Kohler luxury and lighting brands' business and design leaders collaborated on development, design, and sales strategies using a collective approach to create and bring a larger breadth of product to Market in a shorter window of time. Drawing on each brand's strengths instead of working within its own business category, an open style of cross-collaboration across the brands started the wellspring of ideas that resulted in the interactive, solution-based series to spark the imagination and present possibilities.

ANN SACKS Curated Bath Collection are full suite solutions with exclusive Robern vanities and linen cabinets and KOHLER Lighting designs, KALLISTA fixtures and faucets, and new Robern mirrors adding a whole new dimension to ANN SACKS showrooms' already impressive product portfolio. Consumers and designers can purchase the look or select from the wide range of standalone forms to create their own personal bathroom retreat.

Rosebrook Vignette : The Rosebrook vignette is inspired by the sophistication and classic Parisian architecture and interiors that continue to grace the landscape and homes of this cosmopolitan city today. Incorporating historic design references, mingled with warm wood against cool metal tones bring the Parisian theme to life from the classic 4x4 lay-up of the exquisite ANN SACKS cream-to-caramel Mia marble parquet floor to the product designs' fluted appointments, elaborate veneer work, and arched details that can be seen throughout the suite. Exclusive to the series are the Rosebrook Oak vanity, appointed with an ANN SACKS natural Carrara marble top paired with the Inigo sink faucet in Polished Nickel. The inspired KOHLER Lighting Polished Nickel Celano Five Light Chandelier and Two Light Sconces, with its sweeping candelabra style supports and Matte White conical glass shades – also exclusive to the series – and a classic, three-pane Triptych mirror by Robern complete the room's elegance and innate sense of chic.

Cornell Vignette : The Cornell vignette captures the minimalistic approach that translates especially well when designing more intimate spaces. Takings inspiration from the spirited melting pot of artistic disciplines and creative explorations of American 20th century design evolution, the Cornell vignette features a monochromatic color palette juxtaposed by cool metal appointments. Creating the perfect backdrop are glossy walls of ANN SACKS Idris by Ait Manos 4"x4" field tile in Black Kôhl and floors laid in the Archetype in White pattern from ANN SACKS Gem by Kelly Wearstler in a playful exchange of pattern and movement. The Robern Cornell Vanity is paired with the matching low-slung Cornell Linen Cabinet – both exclusive to the collection – and fitted with the Chrome KALLISTA One Low Spout sink faucet with Cross Handles. A sleek KALLISTA Plie toilet, exclusive KOHLER Lighting Sphere Single Sconces in Polished Chrome, and generous sized Robern Thin Framed Metal Mirrors, finish the room in sophisticated understatement.

Wyndale Vignette : The emergence of the Mid- Century Modern movement after the Second World War was founded on the principles of form, function, and scale, emphasizing the innate beauty of materials and a renewed exploration in finding new mediums within which to explore every area of design – from architecture and urban planning to furnishings and interiors. Cool elegance with a pared down sensibility, the Wyndale vignette – with products designed in-house or selected from the best of each brand's existing portfolios – all speak to the understated, artful Modern aesthetic of the suite. The walls are of ANN SACKS Barbara Barry Radius in Bright White Matte laid up in a random pattern accented by contrasting grout with floors of Terrazzo Renata in Grigio Carnico. Appointing the room are the exclusive Robern Wyndale Vanity and KOHLER Lighting Mid- Century Two Light Sconce in Chrome with carved Alabaster shades. The vanity is paired with the sleek KALLISTA Per Se Tall Spout sink faucet with Lever Handles. Finishing the suite is the curvaceous form of the sculptural Robern Contoured Metal Mirror in Aged Brass.

Alisal Vignette : The Alisal vignette is an inspired bathroom concept designed to bring to consumers a personal, spa-like retreat within their home, that perfect environment to rejuvenate and relax. Drawing inspiration from the beauty of the California coastline with its visual and organic touchpoints, layered texture, and colors derived from nature, each detail was thoughtfully selected to elicit the feeling of luxury and sense of well-being. A few of the notable products appointing the Alisal vignette are the exclusive warm Oak Alisal Robern vanity with wave-like, accordion drawers, handcrafted ANN SACKS Savoy Insho silk-screened Japanese tiles juxtaposed by the Catia Gold marble plank floor, and the Polished Nickel KALLISTA Pinna Paletta Tall Spout sink faucet decorated in a relief flora-inspired motif. Illuminating the suite, and also exclusive to the series, is the KOHLER Lighting Ripple Two Light Sconce.

Inspired by nature's textural nuances and modern geometric forms, the stylish, Ripple Two Light Sconce has fluted half-circular glass shades, which are staggered in alignment to create a center reveal of the curved metal plate support, then is slightly raised from the wall to further emphasize the beautiful backlit effect the design creates within a room.

Willowmere Vignette : The Willowmere vignette reflects the welcoming elegance of traditional design – rich in warm wood tones and burnished metals contrasted by chic appointments and decorative details – evoking an air of luxury without pretentiousness. The suite features walls in ANN SACKS Benton Mosaics Aletta in Calacatta Borghini and the Calacatta Daniele collection marbles, and a golden hued floor of ANN SACKS Sorra field tile. The exclusive Robern Willowmere vanity boasts beautifully figured veneers and cast Old World style Iron Black metal pulls and complemented by the elegant framed Robern Scalloped Metal Mirrors in Iron Black.

Polished Nickel KALLISTA Central Park West sink faucet with its etched "Hot" and "Cold" bonnets, a custom-finished KALLISTA Circe Clawfoot Freestanding Tub raised on carved and scrolled Circe feet, and the exclusive Greenwich KOHLER Lighting Eight Light Chandelier and Single Scone in Polished Nickel with chic smoked glass shades and striking metalwork supports complete the suite in refined detail.

Claudette Vignette : Taking its cues from the golden days of Hollywood design, the elegant Claudette vignette creates a heady retreat that pays homage to the glamourous and sophisticated interiors from the silver screen that enthralled the audiences of yesteryear. Capturing America's hearts and designers' imaginations, the Hollywood set designers of the 1930s and 1940s created a world of escapism and delight. Reflecting that same sense of elegance, the Claudette vignette sets the stage with stylized Catia by Kelly Wearstler for ANN SACKS parquet floor juxtaposed by highly figured, large format ANN SACKS Glacé marble walls. The fluted ANN SACKS Claudette tub crafted from Catia Black marble is raised on a stepped marble base and matched by complementing exclusive Robern Claudette vanities with a top that employs the same fluted stone and a lower shelf in Catia. The dramatic, yet simple Robern Round Metal Mirrors are flanked by Burnished Brass and ceramic KOHLER Lighting Sophie sconces, which are exclusive to the series. Sweeping gooseneck KALLISTA One sink faucets and bath filler in Unlacquered Brass and exclusive Claudette creamy white lacquer linen cabinet by Robern provides discreet storage and adds to the sumptuous, layered effect that carries throughout the space.

Stanwyck Vignette : The Stanwyck vignette draws its strength from both modern and traditional inspiration. Based on the principles of the 1920s and 1930s Art Deco movement, the products designed and selected for the Manhattan vignette are equally comfortable whether chosen for a statement-making bathroom or that unforgettable powder room. The Manhattan vignette features a complex, visually intriguing lay-up of three ANN SACKS tile designs with a wall of Bianca Helena highly figured marble contrasted by MADE by ANN SACKS Elements field tiles in Halo and an Eros Grey Arrow Mosaic floor. The exclusive Robern Stanwyck vanity with its impressive 10-inch sculptural backsplash and five-shelf Stanwyck Linen Cabinet are joined by the Robern Pivot Metal Mirror, which is flanked by KOHLER Lighting Francis Sconces and lit overhead by the Francis flushmount, both shown in Polished Chrome and exclusive to the series.

The ANN SACKS Curated Bathroom Collection present sophisticated, whole bathroom solutions for consumers and designers. Whether selected as the perfect answer to redefine an entire bathroom interior or providing the options to finding that perfect piece to refresh existing decor, the series offers all the tools to create the perfect bathroom retreat.

