ATA Names 36 Professional Drivers as Finalists for 2022-23 America's Road Team

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations released the list of 36 professional truck drivers named as finalists for the 2022-2023 term of America's Road Team.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.Trucking Moves America Forward. (PRNewsFoto/American Trucking Associations)

"These men and women were selected as finalists for America's Road Team because they have outstanding safe driving records, share a passion for the trucking industry and are role models among their peers," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "We owe these professional drivers our gratitude, without them the American economy would come to a halt."

America's Road Team, a group of professional truck drivers with superior safety records, was created in 1986 to represent the trucking industry and is sponsored by Volvo Trucks. Captains, with support from their companies, dedicate a few days each month to attend industry events, speak at schools, or meet policymakers on behalf of the trucking industry.

The 36 finalists advance to the final round of the selection process, being held January in Arlington, Virginia. A panel of evaluators, including industry officials and trucking news media representatives will judge the contenders on their knowledge of the trucking industry, dedication to safety, ability to communicate the industry's messages and overall safe driving record. The finalists, with a combined total of 75 million safe-driving miles and 923 years as professional truck drivers, are highway safety experts eager to share their experiences with the motoring public.

The newly chosen 2022-2023 America's Road Team will be announced on January 19 following a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. New Captains, after receiving their signature navy blue America's Road Team blazer, will begin working to share the industry's message of safety, essentiality and sustainability with the motoring public, media, business and community groups, public officials and their fellow truck drivers around the country.

Captains from previous teams continue to serve as ambassadors to the industry and are called upon frequently to participate in safety events, speaking appearances and industry conferences.

"Being named a finalist for America's Road Team is a major achievement for professional truck drivers and ATA congratulates each of them for this accomplishment, said Elisabeth Barna, executive vice president of industry affairs. "America's Road Team will continue to serve as a voice for the industry, which benefits from their professionalism, dedication and safety as they educate the public on highway safety, the role trucking plays in our economy and why the trucking industry is a great career option."

To be nominated to serve as an America's Road Team Captain, professional truck drivers must be employed or leased to an ATA member company. Each nominee should have an excellent safety record, and should demonstrate an ability to communicate his or her commitment to safety and passion for the industry. Nominees should also portray a positive image of the professional truck driver in all that they do.

This year's finalists hail from 21 different states, haul a diverse assortment of products and materials, and range from short haul drivers to over-the-road drivers operating in all of the lower 48 states. The finalists represent a cross-section of the industry with experience ranging from four years to 43 years as professional truck drivers with anywhere from nearly 400,000 to 3.9 million safe driving miles.

The finalists are:

James Alvarez , United Parcel Service, Darien, Illinois

Peggy Arnold , Yellow, Manchester, Tennessee

Terry Bennett , ABF Freight System, Gainesville, Florida

Bob Bramwell , ABF Freight System, Centerview, Missouri

Michael Buck , Yellow, Moore, Oklahoma

Teddy Butler , ABF Freight System, Hampton, Georgia

Kevin Byrnes , United Parcel Service, Sparta, New Jersey

Robbie Cottrel, XPO Logistics, Bedford, Virginia

Jesus Davila , Werner Enterprises, San Antonio, Texas

Ken Duncan , Walmart Transportation, Gorham, Maine

James Ellis , Grammer Logistics, Erwin, North Carolina

Lalo Fernandez , FedEx Freight, Battle Ground, Oregon

Richard Frazer , Yellow, Rockford, Illinois

Charlie Fuller , FedEx Freight, Pembroke Pines, Florida

Ritch Fundell , FedEx Freight, Tonica, Illinois

Salvador Gonzalez , TForce Freight, Ocala, Florida

Darrien Henderson , J&M Tank Lines Inc., Mobile, Alabama

John Henderson , TCW Inc., Lebanon, Tennessee

Lloyd Howell , TCW Inc., Birmingham, Alabama

Gina Jones , Werner Enterprises, Peoria, Arizona

Dean Key , Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Primghar, Iowa

Glen Allen Kirk , Old Dominion Freight Line, Franklin, Indiana

William Kling , Old Dominion Freight Line, Elliottsburg, Pennsylvania

Jon Matthew-George Mason , Old Dominion Freight Line, Newport, Michigan

Eddie Moody , Werner Enterprises, Jacksonville, Florida

Jeffrey Mundis , TForce Freight, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Scott Post , FedEx Ground, Maplewood, Minnesota

Jeff Rose , Yellow, Creston, Ohio

Ron Round , Pottle's Transportation LLC, Enfield, Maine

David Schroeder , FedEx Freight, Bellaire, Ohio

Eric Stein , Werner Enterprises Inc., Canajoharie, New York

PJ Singh, Penske Logistics, Stockton, California

Derrick Thorpe , TForce Freight, Rahway, New Jersey

Bernard Wanyo , United Parcel Service, Newport, Pennsylvania

Scott Wood , Penske Logistics, Shelby, North Carolina

David Young , FedEx Freight, Charlotte, North Carolina

America's Road Team, sponsored by Volvo Trucks, is a national public outreach program led by a small group of professional truck drivers who share superior driving skills, remarkable safety records and a strong desire to spread the word about safety on the highway. Follow America's Road Team on Facebook or Twitter.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Trucking Associations