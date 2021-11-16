Black Promoters Collective Disrupts the Live Entertainment Industry to Give Black Promoters the Respect They Deserve

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Promoters Collective (BPC), a coalition of the top Black, veteran, and independent live entertainment promoters, announces today its official formation as a 100 percent, Black-owned organization dedicated to advancing the profile of independent Black promoters in the music industry and placing urban music back in the hands of Black promoters at a national and global level.

The BPC first made its splash into the industry as a collective in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, which paused the live music entertainment industry. The organization formed to give a voice to the often-overlooked indie Black promoters, citing how the industry has consistently downplayed the significance of Black promoters in urban music. The group was also very vocal about racial inequity in the industry.

"In 2020, racial injustice was on full display," said Gary Guidry, CEO, Black Promoters Collective. "Our group was formed to combat the inequality seen in the live event promotion space. Many of today's most successful urban artists were first supported by Black promoters. As they grew in popularity, the very promoters who gave them, what might have been their first break, are often left behind. As a collective, we are reprogramming the perception of Black promoters and making space for others to do the same."

The 100 percent Black-owned company, BPC, is composed of veteran, successful promoters with industry backgrounds ranging from a minimum of 10-20 years and a maximum of over 40 years of experience individually. Combined, the promoters have produced more than 400 concerts and events across the country in 2020, with a total of $104 million in concert gross business. Members include, Gary Guidry, CEO, BPC and G-Squared Events; Shelby Joyner, president, BPC, and CEO/president, SJ Presents Corp.; Bill Ingram, CFO, BPC, and president, Platinum Productions, LLC.; Shahida Mausi, CSO/SVP, BPC, and founder, The Right Productions, Inc.; Troy Brown, CMO, BPC, and chief architect/president, one50one; Lionel Bea, SVP, BPC, and co-founder, Bay Area Productions; Sulaiman Mausi, SVP, BPC, and president/CEO, The Right Productions, Inc.; and Janice Cotton, VP, BPC, and director of business affairs, Bay Area productions.

The first major partnership for the BPC is with Grammy award-winning, singer-songwriter Maxwell and his upcoming tour, "The Night Tour." Kicking off early 2022, Maxwell will be joined by supporting artists and R&B singers Anthony Hamilton and Joe.

"We look forward to this lucrative partnership with Maxwell," said Shelby Joyner, president, Black Promoters Collective. "As a coalition of the world's premier black promoters, we will continue to use our expertise and connections to work with both emerging and premier talent to elevate their platforms and bring top-tiered live entertainment experiences to music lovers nationwide."

