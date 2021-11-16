Everyone Can Be a Developer: SAP Introduces Tools for Citizen and Professional Developers, Embedded AI, and a Free Learning Experience

WALLDORF, Germany, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced new products and services that empower citizen and professional developers alike to accelerate digital transformation. The pandemic spotlighted talent as a key challenge for organizations around the world. "The worldwide shortage of full-time developers will increase from 1.4 million in 2021 to 4.0 million in 2025," according to IDC.* SAP's announcements tackle the talent gap with new tools, integrations, embedded AI and learning programs to help both employees and applicants build new skills for the cloud-first era. The announcements were made at SAP® TechEd, SAP's global developer conference, taking place online Nov. 16–18, 2021.

"For our customers and partners all over the world, the future is in the cloud," said Juergen Mueller, CTO and Member of the Executive Board at SAP SE. "Accessing the right talent, skills and capabilities for this journey can be a challenge. SAP's announcements not only empower citizen developers but also support professional developers in their continuous learning efforts so customers can innovate today and continue building the foundation for success tomorrow."

Everyone Can Be a Developer

SAP announced a unified low-code/no-code development experience on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) that lets both professional and citizen developers create new applications, enhance existing ones and automate complex tasks. By adding no-code development and automation with the SAP AppGyver® development environment, enhancing low-code development with SAP Business Application Studio, and offering a preview of the SAP Process Automation solution, SAP provides new ways for customers to do more by drawing on technology talent throughout their organizations, whether in or out of traditional IT departments.

DHL, a global leader in the logistics industry, uses SAP AppGyver to digitalize processes and streamline employee operations for fleet management. "With SAP AppGyver, we created a mobile app on iOS and Android to better manage damage reports for our trailer fleet across Europe," said Ilari Aarikka, Director, Trailer Pool & Fleet, DHL. "The app helped us to increase the reliability of reporting while making inspections more convenient for employees in the field."

For professional developers, the free tier model for SAP BTP now includes SAP HANA® Cloud and SAP Integration Suite. SAP also offers a preview of its new "Horizon" visual theme for its SAP Fiori® design system.

Toward Composable Enterprise Solutions

SAP announced several updates to help customers integrate and extend their business with modular, agile solutions that address individual challenges. The latest update to SAP Integration Suite, the integration layer of SAP BTP, provides additional prepacked integration content and adapters —available on SAP API Business Hub — to integrate SAP and non-SAP applications. By the end of 2021, SAP Integration Suite is expected to be available on Google Cloud Platform. SAP is expected to release new dynamic extension capabilities in SAP HANA Cloud to help customers move workloads to the cloud from their on-premise systems in near-real time. SAP also introduces new ways to facilitate migrations from on-premise SAP Business Warehouse systems to the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution and expanded localization options for SAP S/4HANA® Cloud.

Embedded AI Offerings Across the Portfolio

SAP expanded embedded artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that make it easier for developers and customers to harness AI and boost productivity. New features in the SAP Conversational AI service simplify building and monitoring chatbots to automate tasks and workflows. SAP is expected to launch Personalized Recommendation service, a novel neural network-based recommendation engine that delivers highly personalized recommendations across a wide range of business scenarios. And many SAP products and services now use the power of AI to, for example, automate intercompany document matching, recommend actions in workflows, extract and process data from business documents, or provide learning recommendations.

Learning From Classroom to Boardroom

SAP launched an all-new SAP Learning site. It addresses SAP developers at all levels with a simple, intuitive design that makes it easier to upskill or reskill in key innovation areas — for free. The new experience includes a comprehensive array of learning content available in various formats, from expert-led sessions and hands-on training to microlearning videos. SAP also introduced an AI curriculum for secondary schools and a program to provide cloud solutions from SAP to universities and professors.

48 Hours of Live Content at SAP TechEd in 2021

Sign up to follow the event with its 100+ skill-building sessions, 25+ workshops, 8 tech tracks and 48 hours of continuous tech talk on Channel 1, accessible with your registration to the SAP TechEd conference.

SAP TechEd News Guide 2021

More details on all news, launches and updates on http://sap.com/teched-news-guide.

*Source: "Quantifying the Worldwide Shortage of Full-Time Developers," Doc # US48223621, IDC, September 2021.

