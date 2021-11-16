H2 Health Expands Into Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA)

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Avenue Capital, LLC, www.GrantAve.com, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, H2 Health, dramatically expanded its pediatric therapy service offerings to include applied behavior analysis (ABA), through the acquisition of Great Strides Rehabilitation, Inc, www.GreatStridesRehab.com.

H2 Health is a national provider of outpatient rehabilitation care offering a wide range of services, including physical, occupational, and speech therapies. Great Strides Rehabilitation provides care to children of all ages with developmental disabilities using a comprehensive interdisciplinary model in a variety of settings throughout Northeast Florida. The addition of Great Strides Rehabilitation will add applied behavior analysis to H2 Health's continuum of pediatric rehabilitation care offerings. BMO Harris Bank's Sponsor Finance team provided debt financing and BMO Capital Markets Corp. acted as financial advisor to H2 Health in connection with the transaction.

"I have dedicated my career to improving wellbeing for children and families and believe the partnership with H2 Health will expand the opportunities for Great Strides to complete that mission," said Great Strides Rehabilitation's founder, Jon Edenfield OTD, OTR/L.

Guy Sansone, founding partner of Kiawah River Health Partners, a Grant Avenue Capital Advisory Board member and Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of H2 Health added: "The partnership between H2 Health and Great Strides Rehabilitation strengthens our long-term strategic goal of being the most comprehensive rehab provider for patients of all ages in the communities we serve. H2 intends to add the Great Strides brand of high-quality ABA service to each of its pediatric markets, including Texas, Southern Virginia, Western Kentucky and throughout the state of Florida."

"The acquisition of Great Strides significantly broadens H2 Health's suite of therapy services" said Buddy Gumina, founder and managing partner of Grant Avenue Capital. "In addition, the expansion of H2 Health is an excellent example of Grant Avenue Capital's transformational growth playbook."

About Grant Avenue Capital LLC

Grant Avenue Capital is a healthcare-focused, middle-market private equity firm targeting investments alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investor with highly flexible capital, both in terms of duration and structure. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, Grant Avenue Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, joint-control partnership investments, and special situations.

In addition, the Grant Avenue Foundation supports employees and portfolio companies of Grant Avenue Capital that are actively engaged with healthcare-oriented charitable organizations.

About H2 Health

H2 Health provides comprehensive rehabilitation services to children, adults, and seniors throughout its fast-growing operating network. Located in eight states, H2 owns, operates and manages 108 clinics in communities across the country.

