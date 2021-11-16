New Pringles® Scorchin' Flavor Solves Soggy Nacho Problems In One Wavy Crisp Pringles® Scorchin' Wavy Loaded Nachos add fuel to the fire as the newest addition to the brand's spicy collection

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gone are the days of soggy-on-the-top and bare-on-the-bottom nacho problems. The masters of flavor at Pringles® have a new way to satisfy your spicy nacho craving with one always-crunchy, mess-free crisp: Pringles® Scorchin' Wavy Loaded Nachos.

NEW PRINGLES® SCORCHIN’ FLAVOR SOLVES SOGGY NACHO PROBLEMS IN ONE WAVY CRISP

New Pringles Scorchin' Wavy Loaded Nachos pack the taste of creamy queso, sour cream and corn tortilla, kicking it up a notch with heat that builds over time. Each bite boasts a hint of spicy jalapeño and cayenne pepper for extra oomph, and a wavy texture for even more crunch, delivering a fiery burst of flavor. Whether you're craving that loaded and layered nacho taste while tailgating, road tripping or lounging at home, these crisps bring the heat, bold flavor and big crunch to any occasion.

"Pringles Scorchin' has been coming in hot since the line launched a year ago. Our newest take, Pringles Scorchin' Wavy Loaded Nachos, sets a new standard for any heat-loving, spicy nacho fans with bold, zesty flavors bundled into just one bite," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles.

Pringles Scorchin' Wavy Loaded Nachos will be available through a limited release in retailers nationwide beginning in November 2021, with a full release in 2022 at a suggested retail price of $2.09 for a 4.8-ounce can. The new flavor joins the existing Pringles Scorchin' lineup that includes spicy takes on classic BBQ, Cheddar, Chili & Lime flavors. For more information, follow @Pringles on Instagram, @Pringles on Twitter and check out Facebook.com/PringlesUS.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Courtesy of Kellogg Company (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company