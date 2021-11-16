One80 Intermediaries Deepens Employee Benefits And Workers' Compensation Capabilities With The Acquisition Of CPro Associates Established in 2012 and headquartered in Dallas, CPro is a nonsubscription managing general agent and workers' compensation wholesale broker.

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired CPro Associates, a recognized provider in the employee benefits space with a focus on nonsubscriber insurance, and a middle market workers' compensation wholesale broker. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CPro's nonsubscriber offering indemnifies employers for their medical, disability, and death benefits provided to their employees for occupational injuries under an approved ERISA plan. In addition, CPro's coverage provides defense costs and legal liability coverage for occupational injury claims, subject to mandatory arbitration.

Separately, CPro's middle market workers' compensation program partners with world class insurance carriers and specializes in mainstream accounts, as well as more complex insureds that may have multi-state exposure, or high experience mods and require additional attention.

"The acquisition of CPro not only deepens One80's employee benefits and workers' compensation offerings; the partnership also allows us to further develop our footprint throughout the state of Texas," said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries.

"We are thrilled to join One80; we have been very impressed with the company's culture, leadership and business model. As we look to the future, we feel confident that our employees and clients alike will benefit from this partnership," said Alan Hardin, Managing Director at CPro Associates, a division of One80 Intermediaries.

"We are confident that One80's existing brokers throughout the state of Texas will benefit from CPro's experience in workers' compensation insurance and nonsubscription insurance. Likewise, we look forward to providing One80's diverse platform to our valued agents," said Michael Hardin, Managing Director at CPro Associates, a division of One80 Intermediaries.

About One80 Intermediaries

One80 Intermediaries is a privately held, national firm with offices throughout the US and Canada. As a leading insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, financial lines, personal lines, cannabis, life insurance, medical stop loss, alternative risk, warranty, lender-based insurance, travel/accident and health risks. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US, Canada and UK. Coverage spans all industry classes. One80 has offices in more than 35 locations in the US and Canada. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com

