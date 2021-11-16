Overserving Holiday Cheers? New Survey Finds 56% of Americans Experience More Alcohol Served at Holiday Gatherings than Other Social Events Throughout the Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the weeks ahead, tables will be set, glasses will be topped and food will be plenty as families, friends and coworkers celebrate the holiday season together. But amidst the green bean casserole and silly sweaters are the makings of awkward and inappropriate moments that come with an eye roll, an "oh my," or a pounding headache.

A new survey conducted by OnePoll, on behalf of Ritual Zero Proof, revealed that three in five people dread going to holiday family gatherings, with nearly half sharing that the event always ends in tears. Interestingly, 58% agreed that their family drinks too much at these events, and 48% of those polled admitted to drinking more at a family holiday gathering than other social events during the year.



"Holiday get-togethers will be more highly anticipated this year as many of us weren't able to gather in person in 2020." said Marcus Sakey, founding partner of Ritual Zero Proof. "With more people than ever seeking healthier alternatives, it's expected that you offer quality options for all of your guests. If you know your aunt is vegetarian or your nephew avoids gluten, you'd have an option for them, and Ritual works the same way."

It's not just family gatherings, where alcohol may negatively impact the experience. Almost seven in ten respondents think too much booze is served at holiday office parties, and 74% shared they purposely limit their alcohol intake at these events.

"Spirit alternatives work like a secret weapon at a holiday party," adds Sakey. "You can make a conscious decision around drinking and enjoy the experience of a sophisticated cocktail, without the unwanted questions that often follow the choice to drink less, or not at all."

Reinforcing the need for balance to be added to this year's holiday menu, nearly half (47%) of those polled expressed a desire to reduce their alcohol consumption. Additional findings included:

Sixty-three percent agreed that there's always a family member who takes things too far, with one-third of respondents sharing that their uncle is most likely to drink too much and do something shocking.

With over imbibing comes regret: 54% shared that someone at the holiday event has had to apologize for something they don't remember doing or saying, with that same amount agreeing that someone has done or said something that has changed the family dynamic.

Taboo table talk? Forty-seven percent said politics is their least favorite dinner table discussion topic, followed by more intimate ones like family gossip (42%) and personal drama (41%) — with Mom (31%) and Dad (30%) leading the charge in bringing up uncomfortable subjects.

Irish goodbyes aren't exclusive to the Irish, according to 43% of people surveyed, leaving early is one of the most common behaviors exhibited at family holiday parties, followed by yelling (39%) and drinking too much (38%).

Three-quarters of people feel the office holiday party is where they truly find out what their coworkers are like. This also proved to be one of the top reasons people attend those parties, with 46% seeking to discover the hidden sides of their colleagues.

Speaking of an overly indulgent office soiree, 56% of those surveyed say they've felt worried about getting fired after these events.

People's least favorite parts about holiday office parties? Awkward encounters with coworkers and superiors (44%), socializing with coworkers outside of work hours/environment (42%) and observing someone getting too drunk (40%).

Alcoholic drinks most likely to take people "over the edge" at a holiday party? Whiskey (43%), beer (43%), wine (40%), and tequila (37%).



Methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 people 21+ who celebrate the winter holidays in large gatherings was commissioned by Ritual Zero Proof between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, 2021. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR). To learn more about OnePoll's survey methodology, visit https://www.onepoll.us/scripting-and-data/.

About Ritual Zero Proof

Ritual Zero Proof is the first American-made non-alcoholic spirit, crafted of all-natural botanicals to have the flavor and burn of a classic spirit, but without the alcohol or calories. Ritual is made for anyone who's driving, training, dieting, parenting, staying out late, getting up early, seeking the perfect third drink or abstaining altogether.

Headquartered in Chicago, Ritual Beverage Company is a labor of love founded by three longtime friends. After experimenting with hundreds of recipes in consultation with bartenders, chefs and beverage professionals, Ritual launched two flagship products in September of 2019 – a Gin Alternative and a Whiskey Alternative. In January 2020, Ritual received a minority investment from global beverage leader Diageo via Distill Ventures. The brand expanded its portfolio with the launch of a Tequila Alternative in April 2020 and a Rum Alternative in June 2021.

Industry leaders and tastemakers have continually awarded Ritual with their stamp of approval. Among its accolades, the Beverage Testing Institute, gold-standard for the industry, awarded Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative its Platinum Medal (98 points) in 2021, making it the highest-rated non-alcoholic spirit alternative and fifth on their all-time rankings of both non-alcoholic and full proof spirits. In 2021, Ritual won the Expo East NEXTY award for Best New Natural Living Product, recognizing the spirit alternative as one of the most progressive, innovative, inspiring, and trustworthy products in the natural products industry.

