Puttshack Signs Lease at The Terminal in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and drink, has announced today that it has signed a new lease in Pittsburgh at The Terminal in the Strip District, the revitalized mixed-use community development that celebrates both its rich history and bright future.

Located in Phase 2 of The Terminal between 17th and 18th Street, Puttshack Pittsburgh will join the transformed pedestrian-focused Strip District filled with office, retail and dining experiences that was formerly the city's central hub for the regional produce industry. Expected to open in winter 2022, Puttshack will bring up to 200 highly sought-after job opportunities to the bustling neighborhood and will attract everyone in Pittsburgh looking for a new way to play and a great night out.

The more than 23,500 square-foot space will feature four custom-made, tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses. Each course is powered by the brand's leading patented Trackaball™ technology, which is integrated throughout the entire game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus point opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. Puttshack's unique gameplay is matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and full cocktail bar, as well as world-class hospitality and a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe.

"The Terminal in the Strip District is an iconic part of Pittsburgh's past and burgeoning future that makes it a perfect choice for Puttshack," said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. "We can't wait to bring Puttshack to Pittsburgh and be a part of such an energetic neighborhood of the city."

"We are thrilled to welcome Puttshack to The Terminal," shared Dean Welch, Vice President at McCaffery, the developer behind the massive redevelopment project. "The experience available at Puttshack will be a great complement to our growing roster of retailers at The Terminal and deliver a one-of-a-kind entertainment and dining option to all of Pittsburgh."

Puttshack has successfully opened its first two U.S. locations this year in Atlanta and Chicago, which continue to outperform all success metrics, and join the brand's three hugely popular London locations. In the United States, they will soon be followed by locations in Miami, Boston, Houston, Scottsdale, St. Louis and Pittsburgh in 2022, as well as Nashville and its second Atlanta location in 2023. The team expects to announce more U.S. locations soon that plan to open in 2022 and beyond.

Already proven in attracting the younger target demographic, the Puttshack team is continuing its strategic expansion plans, identifying optimal locations in top MSAs across the U.S. Puttshack is represented nationally by Mat Focht and Robert Johnson of Emerging Conceptshttp://emergingconcepts.com/.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place to host a company off site, celebrate a birthday, date night or simply hang out with friends. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has three London locations and two U.S. locations, Atlanta, Ga., and Oak Brook, Ill., with ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill., with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: https://www.puttshack.com.

About The Terminal

Located in Pittsburgh's bustling Strip District neighborhood, the iconic Terminal was formerly the central hub for the regional wholesale produce industry. McCaffery, in partnership with the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the City of Pittsburgh, has restored the historic building's energy and vitality. Offering approximately 160,000-square-feet of new retail and restaurant experiences, improved pedestrian access, and a hub for community events, the expansive structure is, once again, a commercial, people-centric destination. Visit StripDistrictTerminal.com .

