Austin American-Statesman Names Nutrabolt a Winner of The Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2021 Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"When I think about the talented teammates at Nutrabolt, I not only appreciate their expertise – but their commitment to our core values and passion for our mission. This recognition shows how coming together as one team empowers us to reach our ultimate potential. I'd like to thank all our people for their engagement, and the work they do every day to make Nutrabolt a Top Workplace," says Nutrabolt Chief People Officer Brittany Cullison.

Nutrabolt's mission is to innovate, inspire and make products that maximize human potential accessible to all, and extends well past our family of brands, and the products we make.

On the shelf, our products cover extensive performance needs as well as everyday foundational needs, including: hydration, energy, nutrition, sleep and cognitive health. We're proud to have C4 Energy, Cellucor, and XTEND in our product portfolio, and take steps to address holistic health continuously.

In the workplace, we're dedicated to providing a healthy environment for our teammates that promotes strong bodies, clear minds, and a culture of respect and belonging for all.

Company Contact

eclark@nutrabolt.com, (806)674-0110

https://www.nutrabolt.com/

