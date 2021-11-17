Clarios And China Lithium Battery Technology Company Enter Strategic Collaboration To Develop 12V Lithium-Ion Systems

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, producer of one in three of the world's car batteries, will enter a strategic collaboration with China Lithium Battery Technology Company (CALB) to develop low-voltage lithium-ion battery systems to address the growing electrical needs of global automakers.

Under the agreement, the companies will partner to develop and manufacture low-voltage lithium-ion battery systems with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells to support the needs of electric vehicles — combining CALB's lithium-ion cell expertise with Clarios' battery system and vehicle integration capabilities.

"This strategic collaboration is the next step in expanding our portfolio of low-voltage battery technologies for the electric and autonomous vehicle market," said Mark Wallace, CEO, Clarios. "Entering into strategic partnerships like this has long helped Clarios' leadership position in the market, and going forward will continue to help Clarios expand our industry-leading product portfolio with the latest technology to further support vehicles of tomorrow."

The Clarios-CALB battery systems will further expand the Clarios xEV category, a portfolio of advanced low-voltage batteries specifically designed to work in tandem with high-voltage batteries to ensure safe and reliable vehicle performance. Clarios xEV enables state-of-the-art features and, more importantly, provides critical safety functionality in emergency situations where the high-voltage battery fails or disconnects.

Clarios estimates that out of the 1.7 billion cars expected to be on the road by 2040, up to 50 percent will be a combination of full and plug-in hybrids, as well as electric vehicles. Each vehicle will require an advanced low-voltage battery as a key component of a multi-battery system to help provide constant power and ensure crucial safety functionality. As more autonomous features are added to vehicles, there is even greater reliance on the 12V to protect against failures that put occupants at risk.

The collaboration will be global, with development locations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

About Clarios: Clarios is a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions. We partner with our aftermarket and original equipment customers to meet increasing market demand for smarter applications on a global scale. Our 16,000 employees develop, manufacture and distribute a portfolio of evolving battery technologies for virtually every type of vehicle. Our technologies deliver uniquely sustainable, next-generation performance, and bring reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We add value at every link in the supply chain, ensuring that up to 99% of the materials in our batteries are recovered, recycled and reused, contributing to the progress of the communities we serve and the planet we all share. Clarios is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners.

About CALB: Visit http://en.calb-tech.com

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Kathie Campbell Kari Pfisterer kathryn.a.campbell@clarios.com kari.b.pfisterer@clarios.com

View original content:

SOURCE Clarios