Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Subsidiary, Identified Technologies, has Been Awarded a Multi-Year Drone-Mapping Contract with The US Army Corps of Engineers

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, subsidiary Identified Technologies (Identified), has been awarded a multi-year site management drone-mapping contract for a US Army Corps of Engineers project based in Florida.

Project Details: The Everglades Restoration Project is one of the largest water management projects in the country. It involves a 16-mile sand embarkment dam, a 10-acre reservoir, a perimeter canal and multiple water control structures. Identified software platform is being deployed to help manage construction for a multi-national contractor and keep federal, state and county project stakeholders aligned with one another.

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4 had this to say: "Identified's 3D mapping and Reports as a Service (RaaS) system is second to none, and we anticipate that this will be one of many awarded contracts for Identified and the US Army Corps of Engineers over the next few years. We believe this new relationship will open up opportunities for Vayu Aerospace Corporation and its US-1 and G1 Aircraft to provide enhanced hardware service options to the US Army Corps of Engineers. We aim to be the go-to American drone tech for the US Armed Forces."

"I'm thrilled to announce this relationship with the US Army Corps of Engineers," Richard "Dick" Zhang, Identified's President, said, adding, "It's a testament to our RaaS business model. This new contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers brings added validation to our drone technology on the construction job site and highlights the trust that the US government has in our data accuracy and analysis. The scope of our work will include 1,500 flights, 200,000 acres analyzed, and 15 TB of data reported annually. This is just the beginning of the industry's adoption S-curve of drones in the workplace. We're very excited for the future."

Identified Technologies currently resides in the A4 Aerospace Portfolio as both a Driver and Facilitator from Alpine 4's DSF business model.

About Identified Technologies: Identified Technologies (Identified) provides 2D data, 3D volumetrics, orthomosaics, as built versus as planned comparisons, as well as progress and cost forecasting and change detection for industrial clientele. Identified's software and services take care of everything from FAA compliance and flight planning to advanced analytics. Identified empowers companies, including Lane Construction, Vulcan Materials, Granite Construction and PJ Dick with the ability to map highways, mines, and landfills in near real-time. https://www.identifiedtech.com

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a NASDAQ traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

