APPHARVEST SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AppHarvest, Inc. - APPH

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 23, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AppHarvest, Inc. (NasdaqGS: APPH), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

AppHarvest investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-apph/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

AppHarvest and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 11, 2021, the Company announced its 2Q 2021 financial results, disclosing a $32.0 million net loss and lowered its full year sales guidance to $7M to $9M, from a prior range of $20M to $25M, due to "operational headwinds with the ramp up to full production at the company's first CEA facility, including labor and productivity challenges related to the training and development of the new workforce and historically low market prices for tomatoes."

On this news, the Company's stock price plummeted approximately 29%, damaging investors.

The case is Ragan v. AppHarvest, Inc., No. 21-cv-07985.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

