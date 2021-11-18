fabric Marketplace™ Accelerates Growth for Retailers & Brands via Unlimited Product Expansion

fabric Marketplace launches with thousands of vendors and millions of products or SKUs available to ship directly to customers, broadening inventory sources without inventory or warehousing costs

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- fabric , a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today introduced fabric Marketplace , a new offering that can substantially increase the number of products available to brands and merchants to sell, thus generating more revenue through new, innovative dropship technology. fabric Marketplace allows merchants of all sizes to rapidly connect with any vendor, launch, operate and scale curated marketplace programs. This dramatically increases the number of products available to customers with no inventory risk and no need to warehouse. Items ship directly from fabric Marketplace vendors to customers.

fabric Marketplace joins a scalable and composable product lineup that includes headless APIs for items, price, inventory, cart, orders, shipping, and promotions. Merchants can now compete with the largest and most innovative pure play retailers and marketplaces online. With millions of products available to ship, fabric Marketplace instantly becomes one of the most impactful components of any merchant's profitability and growth by optimizing for vendor costs and last-mile unit economics.

"When merchants expand their selection through fabric Marketplace, it's like adding jet fuel to a campfire," said Faisal Masud, CEO of fabric. "Historically, brands have not prioritized assortment expansion via marketplaces due to loss of control with customer experience. fabric Marketplace allows both dropship and 3P marketplace selling so that retailers and brands always have control."

Merchants Have Complete Control

fabric Marketplace provides the most turnkey and cost-effective dropship solution in the industry. Automated, self-serve supplier onboarding tasks are carefully designed so that they are easy to complete and provide maximum education and integration capabilities to both new and experienced dropship trading partners. The robust merchandising engine validates supplier product attributes, imagery, & pricing data, guaranteeing merchants receive consistent and reliable product information. Transactions are automated via in-house EDI, API, or through any of our official integrations with leading storefront, OMS, and/or ERP platforms. Finally, compliance and exceptions management utilities provide full visibility into the timely delivery of orders ensuring the best possible customer experience.

Together, these features provide merchants super-fast setup, robust merchandising options, deep visibility into order management and fulfillment, and a 24/7 view of vendor fill times, unit economics, delivery times, and inventory updates.

Simply put, merchants have complete control to create and manage a custom, curated product offering that complements and enhances their existing assortment.

"At Modsy, we are experts at interior design and product sourcing. Having a broad range of vendors and items to meet our customer's needs is critical to our success," said Shelly Gardner, VP of Marketplace at Modsy, a leading online interior design service. "fabric Marketplace makes expanding our curated product selection easy, which gives us more options to present in our designs. We have a diverse customer base with a broad aesthetic range and budget expectations. They aren't settling for a "close to but not perfect" design, so we rely on fabric Marketplace to allow us to create wow designs filled with curated products unique to them."

Commerce-as-a-Service

fabric is a leader in developing Commerce as a Service, and fabric Marketplace is the latest addition to fabric's API-driven, headless, composable, and modern components designed for today's digital commerce. This is the future for omnichannel merchants, where their previous commerce platforms were an endless source of frustration and got in the way of growth. Digital modernization through microservices allows merchants to focus on the parts of the businesses that drive growth and to compete better in their sector.

A great example of this is one of fabric's most recent additions to its customer lineup: bttn, a Seattle-based B2B startup that is dramatically changing the way medical supplies are procured. In October, bttn experienced 380% growth and is expecting to grow rapidly in the quarters to come. To manage this growth and better serve customers, bttn is teaming with fabric to leverage fabric's headless, API-driven innovations and new fabric Marketplace, to bring 21st Century ecommerce technology to an antiquated and broken medical supply marketplace.

"At bttn, we are revolutionizing the way people access critical medical supplies and reducing healthcare costs for all," said Jack Miller, COO and Co-Founder of bttn. "fabric's approach to digital commerce - API-driven, scalable, composable and customizable perfectly matches our needs and requirements. fabric Marketplace is a powerful tool that we can use to serve our customers and truly bring change to medical supply procurement."

About fabric

fabric is the headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth. Customers like GNC, BuildDirect, BarkBox, bttn, Modsy, and Universal Lacrosse trust fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within weeks without having to replatform. fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, fabric is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Stripes, BCapital, Greycroft, Expa. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc

