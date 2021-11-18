GLOBAL President & CEO Michelle Sie Whitten to Receive Prestigious Award at Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis 45th Anniversary Gala

BRENTWOOD, Mo. and DENVER, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis (DSAGSL) announced that Global Down Syndrome Foundation's President & CEO, Michelle Sie Whitten, will be honored with the organization's Shining Star Award at their upcoming 45th Anniversary Gala.

Courtesy of Global Down Syndrome Foundation & Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis

The theme of the event is "A Night With the Stars," and it will celebrate DSAGSL's 45 years of serving families and individuals with Down syndrome in the greater St. Louis area throughout every stage of life. The gala will include a presentation of awards to Michelle and four other pioneers of Down syndrome advocacy, a variety show, music, local food and drinks, an exciting auction, and other great surprises.

"DSAGSL is thrilled to be able to honor Michelle Sie Whitten and the Global Down Syndrome Foundation," says Erin Suelmann, Executive Director, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis. "GLOBAL has been there for us with Education Grants, Employment Grants, COVID Emergency Relief, and of course their adult guidelines."

"On behalf of GLOBAL and our affiliates, I am honored to receive this award from Erin Suelmann and our friends at the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis," says Michelle. "The work they do makes such an impact locally and we are proud to partner with them nationally on our GLOBAL Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome."

Virtual tickets are available for $25 and in-person tickets are $150. To register for the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis 45th Anniversary Gala, visit dsagsl.org/events/gala/

To learn more about the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, visit https://dsagsl.org/

To learn more about the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org

To learn more about becoming a GLOBAL member, visit https://www.globaldownsyndrome.org/global-membership/

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,000 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and medical care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 150 Down syndrome organizations worldwide and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer's and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL's widely circulated medical publications include GLOBAL Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal Testing and Information about Down Syndrome, and the award-winning Down Syndrome WorldTM magazine. GLOBAL also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

About Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis

The mission of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis (DSAGSL) is to serve, support, and celebrate the lives of individuals with Down syndrome and their families, through every stage of life. Our vision is for an inclusive community where all people with Down syndrome can achieve their full potential. DSAGSL serves nearly 2,000 individuals with Down syndrome and their families through Family Support programs, small steps, next steps, and steps to independence programs, employment programming, and Silver Steps programs. DSAGSL advocates, educates and celebrates with communities in St. Louis and surrounding areas, including across the river in Illinois and as far south as Cape Girardeau and Springfield, Missouri.

