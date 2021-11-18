Poshmark, Inc. Founder and Chief Executive Officer to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference and the Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style, today announced that Manish Chandra, founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Chandra will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2021. He is scheduled to appear at 12:35 p.m. Pacific Time. The webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available live at investors.poshmark.com .

Chandra will also participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2021. He is scheduled to appear at 10:20 a.m. Pacific Time and the webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available live at investors.poshmark.com .

