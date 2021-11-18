SVN Marinas advises on the sale of Emerald Coast Marine Center to Safe Harbor Marinas

NICEVILLE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN Marinas is pleased to announce it has advised the owners of Emerald Coast Marine Group on the sale of the marina, located in Niceville, FL to Safe Harbor Marinas, a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly listed Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI).

Advising the deal for the seller were David Kendall and Mike Howell, the founding partners of SVN Marinas, a leading marine advisory practice specializing in M&A and business advisory services for marine properties and marine businesses throughout the United States and the Caribbean.

"We congratulate the owners and management team on the sale of this best-in-class marine facility," said Kendall. "While the price is not disclosed, Emerald Coast Marine Center is one of the largest and most diversified marina complexes in the Florida Panhandle. The leadership team at Emerald Coast had the vision to transform the property from a regional marina into a highly profitable, world class marina complex, which meets the demands and satisfies the recreational boating needs of their customers."

The Emerald Coast Marine Center is a destination life-style marina on the majestic Emerald Coast of Northwest Florida. The concept of a marine center provides for a turnkey approach to boat ownership, recreation, storage, and maintenance. The marina includes a hurricane-rated indoor storage facility accommodating up to 280 boats and 70 wet slips together with a leading regional boat dealership carrying premium brands that include; Beneteau, Blackfin, Crownline, Crest, Crevalle, Hurricane, Key West, Monterey, Nautique, Release, Sea Pro, and Solace.

"David and Mike were instrumental in helping achieve the successful outcome of this transaction," said Shawn Talpey, President of Emerald Coast. "Together, they are uniquely capable to advise on both marina and marine business transactions that require both market specialization and the sophistication to negotiate complex M&A type marine business transactions."

"David and I launched SVN Marinas to provide the transaction expertise required to successfully advise larger and more involved marina and marine transactions requiring both commercial real estate and business expertise," said Howell.

About SVN & SVN Marinas

SVN is the only national commercial real estate firm with a dedicated marina and marine specialty practice. SVN Marinas was strategically formed by the merger of U.S. Marina Brokers and Safe Haven Advisors. Headquartered in Florida and Massachusetts, SVN Marinas is able to transact marinas and marine property anywhere in the United States and Caribbean. SVN is a leading national commercial real estate firm with more than 200 offices and 1,600 advisors. For more information on SVN Marinas visit www.svnmarinas.com

