Realogy to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Ryan Schneider and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Charlotte Simonelli will participate virtually in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Friday, December 3rd.

(PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.)
(PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.)

About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 140,800  independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., as well as honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021 and Forbes World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2021.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Alicia Swift

Trey Sarten

(973) 407-4669

(973) 407-2162

alicia.swift@realogy.com

trey.sarten@realogy.com



Danielle Kloeblen

Gabriella Chiera

(973) 407-2148

(973) 407-5236

danielle.kloeblen@realogy.com

Gabriella.Chiera@realogy.com

