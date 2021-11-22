alliantgroup is Honored to Be One of INSIDE Public Accounting's Most Recommended Consultants for 2021

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup was listed as one of the Most Recommended Consultants for 2021 by INSIDE Public Accounting. INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) is an industry leader in practice management resources for the accounting profession. IPA publishes two award-winning publications, as well as industry-leading data and analysis.

alliantgroup Logo (PRNewsfoto/alliantgroup)

"We have always been tight knit with our CPA clients but in these last two years we've had to work harder than ever to ensure they're covered from all angles. We're not only doing the work to advise and substantiate incentive claims for their clients, we're also fighting on Capitol Hill for them, we're offering our Strategic Advisory Board's expertise on legislation to them, we're supplementing their workforces, and we're even providing cybersecurity. We do everything we possibly can to make our CPA partners look good to their clients and that's why we're so humbled to be recognized by IPA," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav.

IPA surveys accounting firm leaders every year on operational and financial issues. For 2021, 525 CPA firms were polled asking for their recommendations for consulting companies. alliantgroup was honored as one of the top 10 most recommended consulting firms.

alliantgroup partners with CPAs, and the small and medium-sized businesses that they serve, to help them maximize available government incentives intended to keep U.S. businesses competitive. This expertise has been more critical than ever as almost all industries were forced to weather the Covid-19 pandemic and alliantgroup was able to deliver billions in credits and refunds to the clients of their CPA partners.

"Every one of our professionals is committed to our 'Raving Fan Mission,' which is our commitment to ensuring that every single client we work with has an experience so good that they just have to tell everyone about it. That's why we are so honored to receive this award because it means we're accomplishing our mission. I'm so proud of everyone here for consistently delivering a triple A plus experience to our partners," shared Jadav.

alliantgroup wants to ensure all eligible businesses are aware of the existing federal and state tax credits and incentives available to them. These range from Research & Development to sustainability efforts, as well as short term credits in the wake of Covid-19 such as the Employee Retention Credit.

About alliantgroup

alliantgroup is a management consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 20,000 businesses claim nearly $13 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K. For more information, visit alliantgroup and engage with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE alliantgroup