Brent Merchant named Top Lobbyist by the National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, the premier lobbying and government relations association in Washington, the National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics (NILE), named Merchant McIntyre Associates'very own Brent Merchant one of its 2021 Top Lobbyists.

"This is a significant achievement for Brent and our firm," said Mark McIntyre, Principal and Co- Founder. "Being recognized for the successes we've helped our clients achieve, Brent's reputation among clients and colleagues, and his community work speaks directly to our agency's mission and values."

With its annual Top Lobbyists announcement, NILE strives to create a list that truly represents the government relations profession. Award winners are selected from trade associations, corporate representatives, large, and small firms. Those recognized are government relations leaders who work diligently every day without expecting recognition, while providing tremendous value for their clients.

"I'm honored to be recognized by the National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics," said Brent. "Merchant McIntyre's accomplishments over the past year are a reflection of our education, healthcare, and municipal clients' dedication to improving the lives of their students, patients, and residents. I am fortunate to lead a team of passionate government relations professionals committed to achieving transformative results for nonprofit organizations and the people they serve."

Merchant McIntyre Associates is the leading federal government relations agency serving nonprofits and for-profit corporations that resonate with our values. Since 1994, MM professionals have excelled at achieving our clients' federal funding, legislative, regulatory, and policy objectives.

Our bipartisan agency is comprised of former Congressional staff, Executive Branch officials, grant writers, subject matter experts, and marketing professionals. Because we know how Washington works, we know how to make Washington work for you.

