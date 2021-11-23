Loopback Analytics and UAB Medicine Partner on Specialty Pharmacy Initiatives to Improve Patient Outcomes

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics, a leading provider of data-driven solutions for hospitals and health systems, is excited to announce it has partnered with UAB Medicine to continue advancing specialty pharmacy services.

Closing the Loop in Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/Loopback Analytics)

"Utilizing the Loopback platform will be an asset for streamlining our data analytics process..."

"We are excited for an opportunity to use advanced data analytics to build upon our patient-centered approach to delivering care," says Jennifer Peterson, Associate Chief Pharmacy Officer at UAB. "Utilizing the Loopback platform will be an asset for streamlining our data analytics process and will enable us to collaborate with other health systems as we strive to improve patients' outcomes and quality of care."

Specialty pharmacy is a rapidly evolving area in health care, and for academic medical centers like UAB Medicine, it's important for patients to get timely access to their medication and support for their outcomes. The Loopback platform will play an important role in this effort through its easy-to-use analytics and seamless data integration.

"UAB Medicine is one of the top academic medical centers in the United States, and we are proud to accelerate their specialty pharmacy efforts with our advanced analytics solutions," said Neil Smiley, Loopback Analytics CEO.

About UAB Medicine:

UAB Medicine comprises the School of Medicine and the $5.8 billion UAB Health System that includes all of the University of Alabama at Birmingham's patient-care activities and 2,300 licensed beds in 11 hospitals, one of which is UAB Hospital — the third-largest public hospital in the United States, winner of the Women's Choice Award, and one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals. UAB, a part of the University of Alabama System, is the state of Alabama's largest single employer and an internationally renowned research university and academic health center; its professional schools and specialty patient-care programs are consistently ranked among the nation's top 50. UAB is the largest academic medical center in Alabama and one of the top four largest academic medical centers in the United States. UAB is advancing innovative discoveries for better health as a three-time recipient of the prestigious Center for Translational Science Award. Find more information at www.uab.edu and www.uabmedicine.org.

Media Contact: JD Smiley, jdsmiley@loopbackanalytics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loopback Analytics