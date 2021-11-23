TrueCar Forecasts an Increased Industry Sales Pace for November 2021 as Inventory Starts to Rebound

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,073,042 units in November 2021, down 15% from a year ago and up 14% vs. October 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 13.7 million, down 12% from November 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 971,021 units, down 16% from a year ago and up 16% from October 2021.
"We continue to see small signs of new vehicle inventory levels rebuilding on dealer lots," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "However, demand remains strong and continues to push new transaction prices to record levels. Average incentive levels for November are expected to be $1,895 which would be the lowest since 2005 according to Motor Intelligence historical data."
"As expected, we are seeing stronger sales performance for those brands that ramped up production levels in recent months," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "Ford in particular is one of the few brands showing gains vs. last year. This is largely driven by new products such as Bronco and Bronco Sport."
Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):
- Total sales for November 2021 are expected to be down 15% from a year ago and up 14% from October 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for November 2021 are expected to be down 13% from a year ago and down 1% from October 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 50% from last year.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 9% from a year ago and up 2% from October 2021.
- Total SAAR is expected to be down 12% from a year ago at 13.7 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for November 2021 are expected to reach 3 million, up 2% from a year ago and down 12% from October 2021.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.5%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for November 2021 is 70 months and likewise the average loan term on a used vehicle is also 70 months.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Nov 2021 Forecast
Nov 2020 Actual
Oct 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
35,178
31,005
28,231
13.5%
8.7%
24.6%
40.2%
Daimler
26,030
29,580
20,081
-12.0%
-15.7%
29.6%
45.8%
Ford
165,118
148,816
174,464
11.0%
6.3%
-5.4%
6.5%
GM
154,096
212,415
133,168
-27.5%
-30.5%
15.7%
30.2%
Honda
86,036
102,614
97,083
-16.2%
-19.6%
-11.4%
-0.3%
Hyundai
58,582
56,106
62,061
4.4%
0.1%
-5.6%
6.2%
Kia
40,059
47,897
52,067
-16.4%
-19.9%
-23.1%
-13.4%
Nissan
63,798
72,816
59,859
-12.4%
-16.0%
6.6%
19.9%
Stellantis
132,664
137,913
131,496
-3.8%
-7.8%
0.9%
13.5%
Subaru
31,731
50,413
36,817
-37.1%
-39.7%
-13.8%
-3.0%
Tesla
28,394
21,650
27,137
31.2%
25.7%
4.6%
17.7%
Toyota
165,367
205,523
146,670
-19.5%
-22.9%
12.7%
26.8%
Volkswagen Group
44,477
51,397
44,809
-13.5%
-17.1%
-0.7%
11.7%
Industry
1,073,042
1,214,891
1,056,866
-11.7%
-15.4%
1.5%
14.2%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Nov 2021 Forecast
Nov 2020 Actual
Oct 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
34,613
30,494
27,745
13.5%
8.8%
24.8%
40.3%
Daimler
24,984
28,634
19,670
-12.7%
-16.4%
27.0%
42.9%
Ford
133,527
119,201
141,844
12.0%
7.4%
-5.9%
5.9%
GM
140,486
181,998
116,069
-22.8%
-26.0%
21.0%
36.2%
Honda
85,008
102,126
96,676
-16.8%
-20.2%
-12.1%
-1.1%
Hyundai
54,632
48,565
57,426
12.5%
7.8%
-4.9%
7.0%
Kia
34,829
43,614
50,130
-20.1%
-23.5%
-30.5%
-21.8%
Nissan
58,759
68,623
49,421
-14.4%
-17.9%
18.9%
33.8%
Stellantis
110,376
117,599
108,813
-6.1%
-10.1%
1.4%
14.1%
Subaru
31,526
49,733
35,444
-36.6%
-39.3%
-11.1%
0.1%
Tesla
28,229
21,650
27,128
30.4%
25.0%
4.1%
17.1%
Toyota
155,633
195,915
130,055
-20.6%
-23.9%
19.7%
34.6%
Volkswagen Group
43,688
50,969
44,185
-14.3%
-17.9%
-1.1%
11.2%
Industry
971,021
1,102,639
941,060
-11.9%
-15.6%
3.2%
16.1%
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Nov 2021 Forecast
Nov 2020 Actual
Oct 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
565
511
486
10.5%
5.9%
16.3%
30.8%
Daimler
1,046
946
411
10.6%
6.0%
154.7%
186.5%
Ford
31,591
29,615
32,620
6.7%
2.2%
-3.2%
9.0%
GM
13,610
30,417
17,099
-55.3%
-57.1%
-20.4%
-10.5%
Honda
1,028
488
407
110.8%
102.0%
152.4%
183.9%
Hyundai
3,950
7,541
4,635
-47.6%
-49.8%
-14.8%
-4.1%
Kia
5,230
4,283
1,937
22.1%
17.0%
170.0%
203.8%
Nissan
5,039
4,193
10,438
20.2%
15.2%
-51.7%
-45.7%
Stellantis
22,288
20,314
22,683
9.7%
5.1%
-1.7%
10.5%
Subaru
205
680
1,373
-69.9%
-71.1%
-85.1%
-83.2%
Tesla
165
-
9
1683.4%
1906.3%
Toyota
9,734
9,608
16,615
1.3%
-2.9%
-41.4%
-34.1%
Volkswagen Group
789
428
624
84.3%
76.6%
26.4%
42.2%
Industry
102,022
112,252
115,806
-9.1%
-12.9%
-11.9%
-0.9%
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Nov 2021 Forecast
Nov 2020 Actual
Oct 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
1.6%
1.6%
1.7%
-2.6%
-6.7%
Daimler
4.0%
3.2%
2.0%
25.7%
96.5%
Ford
19.1%
19.9%
18.7%
-3.9%
2.3%
GM
8.8%
14.3%
12.8%
-38.3%
-31.2%
Honda
1.2%
0.5%
0.4%
151.4%
184.8%
Hyundai
6.7%
13.4%
7.5%
-49.8%
-9.7%
Kia
13.1%
8.9%
3.7%
46.0%
250.9%
Nissan
7.9%
5.8%
17.4%
37.2%
-54.7%
Stellantis
16.8%
14.7%
17.2%
14.1%
-2.6%
Subaru
0.6%
1.3%
3.7%
-52.1%
-82.7%
Tesla
0.6%
0.0%
0.0%
1604.4%
Toyota
5.9%
4.7%
11.3%
25.9%
-48.0%
Volkswagen Group
1.8%
0.8%
1.4%
113.0%
27.3%
Industry
9.5%
9.2%
11.0%
2.9%
-13.2%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Nov 2021 Forecast
Nov 2020 Actual
Oct 2021 Actual
BMW
3.3%
2.6%
2.7%
Daimler
2.4%
2.4%
1.9%
Ford
15.4%
12.2%
16.5%
GM
14.4%
17.5%
12.6%
Honda
8.0%
8.4%
9.2%
Hyundai
5.5%
4.6%
5.9%
Kia
3.7%
3.9%
4.9%
Nissan
5.9%
6.0%
5.7%
Stellantis
12.4%
11.4%
12.4%
Subaru
3.0%
4.1%
3.5%
Tesla
2.6%
1.8%
2.6%
Toyota
15.4%
16.9%
13.9%
Volkswagen Group
4.1%
4.2%
4.2%
96.1%
96.2%
95.9%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Nov 2021 Forecast
Nov 2020 Actual
Oct 2021 Actual
BMW
3.6%
2.8%
2.9%
Daimler
2.6%
2.6%
2.1%
Ford
13.8%
10.8%
15.1%
GM
14.5%
16.5%
12.3%
Honda
8.8%
9.3%
10.3%
Hyundai
5.6%
4.4%
6.1%
Kia
3.6%
4.0%
5.3%
Nissan
6.1%
6.2%
5.3%
Stellantis
11.4%
10.7%
11.6%
Subaru
3.2%
4.5%
3.8%
Tesla
2.9%
2.0%
2.9%
Toyota
16.0%
17.8%
13.8%
Volkswagen Group
4.5%
4.6%
4.7%
96.4%
96.1%
96.1%
ATP
Manufacturer
Nov 2021 Forecast
Nov 2020 Actual
Oct 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$55,952
$57,952
$57,898
-3.5%
-3.4%
Daimler
$61,142
$57,418
$62,044
6.5%
-1.5%
Ford
$46,335
$43,465
$45,955
6.6%
0.8%
GM
$49,951
$43,061
$49,026
16.0%
1.9%
Honda
$32,606
$31,164
$32,516
4.6%
0.3%
Hyundai
$33,861
$30,403
$33,674
11.4%
0.6%
Kia
$31,386
$27,827
$29,418
12.8%
6.7%
Nissan
$32,079
$28,822
$32,740
11.3%
-2.0%
Stellantis
$49,823
$44,121
$48,451
12.9%
2.8%
Subaru
$31,617
$30,463
$30,727
3.8%
2.9%
Toyota
$36,943
$34,760
$37,454
6.3%
-1.4%
Volkswagen Group
$39,104
$38,248
$39,198
2.2%
-0.2%
Industry
$41,139
$37,876
$40,383
8.6%
1.9%
$3,263
$756
Incentives
Manufacturer
Nov 2021 Forecast
Nov 2020 Actual
Oct 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$3,057
$5,211
$2,929
-41.3%
4.4%
Daimler
$3,184
$4,438
$2,686
-28.3%
18.5%
Ford
$2,509
$4,395
$2,560
-42.9%
-2.0%
GM
$1,941
$4,974
$2,045
-61.0%
-5.1%
Honda
$1,534
$2,460
$1,608
-37.6%
-4.6%
Hyundai
$1,173
$2,497
$1,109
-53.0%
5.8%
Kia
$1,689
$2,999
$1,929
-43.7%
-12.5%
Nissan
$2,365
$4,496
$2,022
-47.4%
17.0%
Stellantis
$2,102
$4,567
$2,697
-54.0%
-22.0%
Subaru
$878
$1,505
$997
-41.7%
-11.9%
Toyota
$1,156
$2,690
$1,317
-57.0%
-12.2%
Volkswagen Group
$2,113
$4,263
$2,177
-50.4%
-2.9%
Industry
$1,888
$3,783
$2,001
-50.1%
-5.6%
-$1,895
-$113
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Nov 2021 Forecast
Nov 2020 Actual
Oct 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
5.5%
9.0%
5.1%
-39.2%
8.0%
Daimler
5.2%
7.7%
4.3%
-32.6%
20.3%
Ford
5.4%
10.1%
5.6%
-46.4%
-2.8%
GM
3.9%
11.6%
4.2%
-66.4%
-6.8%
Honda
4.7%
7.9%
4.9%
-40.4%
-4.9%
Hyundai
3.5%
8.2%
3.3%
-57.8%
5.2%
Kia
5.4%
10.8%
6.6%
-50.1%
-17.9%
Nissan
7.4%
15.6%
6.2%
-52.7%
19.4%
Stellantis
4.2%
10.4%
5.6%
-59.2%
-24.2%
Subaru
2.8%
4.9%
3.2%
-43.8%
-14.4%
Toyota
3.1%
7.7%
3.5%
-59.6%
-11.0%
Volkswagen Group
5.4%
11.1%
5.6%
-51.5%
-2.7%
Industry
4.6%
10.0%
5.0%
-54.1%
-7.4%
Revenue
Manufacturer
Nov 2021 Forecast
Nov 2020 Actual
Oct 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$44,144,026,175
$46,015,617,012
$42,679,523,573
-4.1%
3.4%
(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.