Upstryve, Formerly ProBility Media Announces its Intention to File Audited Financials and Become an SEC Reporting Company

Company Secures Additional Contracts with New Fortune 500 Companies

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve Inc ("Upstryve" or the "Company"), formerly ProBility Media Corp. ("ProBility") (OTCPK: PBYA), an international education, training and career advancement company with a focus on vocational and skilled trades, announces its intention to hire an independent public accountant in the interest of positioning itself to file a S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Since early 2019, our goal has been upgrade to a more senior exchange. We have taken steps to first improve up the balance sheet, increase revenue, cut overhead to produce operating profits and finally file audited financials in order to make us eligible for various benefits of a reporting public company," stated Noah Davis, President of Upstryve. "We have attracted a lot of attention from larger investors, analysts and the press and many have communicated to us that they can are interested in supporting us if we are fully reporting. We have had a roadmap with a path that is anticipated to be beneficial to the company and its shareholders."

The Company has also secured several new contracts for North American Crane Bureau Group (NACB), a subsidiary of Upstryve. Due to confidentiality agreements with these companies, we are not able to disclose specifics on the contracts or scope of work. However, we can say that several of our existing enterprise clients have added additional site locations and two new companies on par in size to our other enterprise clients have initiated multi-phase contracts and training schedules.

The Company's second quarter end is November 30th. The Company plans to continue to file unaudited financials with OTC until an audit is complete. Financials and OTC disclosures are due on or before January 15th 2022 and the Company intends to file on or before that date.

About Upstryve Inc., formerly ProBility Media Corp.

Upstryve is an international education, training, and career advancement company with a focus on vocational and skilled trades headquartered in Southern Florida. Upstryve owns four brands which include Upstryve, One Exam Prep, North American Crane Bureau Group and Disco Learning Media.

Upstryve is the only tutoring platform dedicated to providing aspiring trade professionals an affordable all-encompassing learning experience. Upstryve provides 1 on 1 contractor license exam preparation for professionals to confidently pass their state or national exams and obtain their contractor license. One Exam Prep provides licensing assistance and online test preparation for contractors throughout the United States. North American Crane Bureau Group (NACB) conducts over 400 safety programs each year all over the world for safety, rigging and crane training. NACB holds a federal accreditation under 29CFR part 1919, Cal/OSHA accreditation under Title 8, and is recognized by several states entities as being qualified to conduct lift equipment inspection / certification and / or operator training. Disco Learning Media specializes in eCourse development, program management and consulting for learning experiences. For more information, visit www.upstryve.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information included in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws.

This press release is not a prospectus or other offering document under U.S. law or under any other law. It has been prepared for information purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

