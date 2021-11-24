Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness Offers Health Insurance Across Arkansas

Arkansas residents can choose from a variety of plans that fit their needs and budgets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Arkansas runs through January 15, 2022. Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness is offering affordable health insurance options statewide across Arkansas through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

"The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the importance of making healthcare more accessible to help ensure communities can receive the care they need," said John Ryan, CEO, Arkansas Health & Wellness. "Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness has a diversity of high-quality plan options based on budget and need, which means more people can find the coverage that works for them."

Ambetter offers a variety of plans that deliver value to its members, in addition to quality care. Regardless of plan, Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness aids their members with additional services and benefits so they can get the most out of their coverage:

$0 Copay for Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards* in 2022. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Arkansas Health & Wellness has been serving Arkansas since 2014 and currently offers Marketplace and Medicare plans, which includes a comprehensive provider network that spans all 75 counties.

Arkansas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit https://ambetter.arhealthwellness.com/.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to the member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

About Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness

Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, please visit https://ambetter.arhealthwellness.com/.

