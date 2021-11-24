Shop Online With Purpose: Create Jobs In Local Communities With Your Cyber Monday Shopping

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, give your Cyber Monday gift purchases even more meaning by helping to create jobs in local communities by making bids and purchases on ShopGoodwill.com®. To date, the online nonprofit auction site has raised approximately $1.17 billion in total sales, making it possible for Goodwill® to train people for jobs and career advancement and place more than 44,000 people into employment.

Just in time for Cyber Monday, ShopGoodwill.com has implemented a brand refresh — making it easier than ever for consumers to shop online for great deals across more than 25 categories, including electronics, jewelry, games, clothing and more. The site's mobile app is set to launch in December.

"ShopGoodwill.com was designed with Goodwill's mission in mind to help people find jobs and build their careers," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO, Goodwill Industries International. "Revenue from ShopGoodwill.com helps fund an array of life-changing services for people facing challenges to finding employment, including job placement programs, vocational training and financial literacy. Additionally, the site provides direct training and employment in areas such as photography, customer services, technology and fulfillment."

The site, which was first developed in 1999, hit a milestone in 2021 of $1 billion total sitewide sales since its inception, and it continues to break its own records. This year, sitewide sales have surpassed $205 million — an increase of nearly 20% compared to the previous year at this time.

Just as local Goodwill stores do, ShopGoodwill.com revenue funds job training and career advancement opportunities to people in local communities. Items on the site are collected from local Goodwill® nonprofit organizations and placed for online auction. Through the site's operation, people receive training by working in operational jobs while learning new skills.

"The pandemic has changed online shopping behavior forever," said Ryan Smith, senior technology services director, ShopGoodwill.com. "Our site is an ideal way to meet the growing needs and demands of online shoppers through its convenience, ease of use and unique variety of items for sale and auction. And the best part is that revenue generated from sales helps drive training and employment opportunities in local communities. It's the perfect Cyber Monday destination."

Shopping and bidding on ShopGoodwill.com is free and easy. Registered users from all 50 states and many other countries use the auction site, where they have access to brose and purchase from an inventory of more than 300,000 donated items at any given time, plus the luxury of negotiating price via auction. Shoppers can sort items by seller and browse locally available inventory.

Beginning today through Cyber Monday, shoppers will have access to more than 2,500 deals that have been listed for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion as well as penny shipping, no handling fees and the option to immediately purchase listed items.

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people find employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval.

Local Goodwill organizations offer employment opportunities, job placement and training services, and other community-based programs, funded by selling donated clothing and household items in nearly 3,300 stores and at ShopGoodwill.com.

