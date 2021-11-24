TreeHouse Foods to Webcast Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference Presentation

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) announced today that senior management will be presenting at the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference. Steve Oakland, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Bill Kelley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to speak on Tuesday, November 30 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast of the TreeHouse Foods' presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.treehousefoods.com, under "Investors", "Events & Presentations". The accompanying slides will be posted following the live webcast. A replay will be available under the "Investors", "Events & Presentations", "Archived Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label foods and beverages in North America. We operate in 29 product categories across two divisions and have approximately 40 production facilities across North America and Italy. Across our diverse portfolio, we have a private label leadership position in many categories and offer a range of better-for-you and nutritional solutions, such as items considered to be organic, or gluten-free, across nearly every category. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all. Our mission is to create value as our customers' preferred manufacturing and distribution partner, providing thought leadership, superior innovation, and a relentless focus on execution.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website

