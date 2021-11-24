Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights
Wealth Management
- Cumulative number of investors served reached 2,612,279 as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 2.9% from 2,538,656 as of June 30, 2021 and compared to 2,283,828 as of September 30, 2020.
- Number of active investors[1] was 427,873 as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 11.0% from 385,536 as of June 30, 2021, and compared to 170, 907 as of September 30, 2020.
- Total client assets[2] was RMB17,415.3 million (US$2,702.8 million) as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 18.8% from RMB14,660.4 million as of June 30, 2021, and compared to RMB4,994.6 million as of September 30, 2020.
- Sales volume of investment products amounted to RMB5,030.2 million (US$780.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 5.9% from RMB5,343.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and compared to RMB4,593.3 million in the same period of 2020.
Consumer Credit
- Total loans facilitated under loan facilitation model in the third quarter of 2021 reached RMB6.8 billion (US$1.1 billion), representing an increase of 30.3% from RMB5.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and compared to RMB3.1 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
- Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 5,840,424 as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 5.1% from 5,558,085 as of June 30, 2021 and compared to 5,060,824 as of September 30, 2020.
- Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2021 was 548,495 representing an increase of 26.3% from 434,153 in the second quarter of 2021 and compared to 143,238 in the third quarter of 2020.
- Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated under loan facilitation model reached RMB13,793.9 million (US$2,140.8 million) as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 10.0% from RMB12,543.7 million as of June 30, 2021 and compared to RMB6,250.3 million as of September 30, 2020.
"We are delighted to announce a solid quarter with visible increase in profitability and a healthy growth in business scale amid a muted macro environment," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "And as our business structures continue to integrate and expand, we are seeing growing interactions and synergies between each business line, reinforcing our strategic positioning as a user-centric leading digital personal financial management platform."
"For wealth management, we are pleased to see continued growth in both new investor base and average client asset per investor. As of September 30, 2021, our total client assets exceeded RMB17.4 billion, representing a 19% growth from last quarter and approximately 250% increase from the prior year. On Yiren Wealth's platform, the number of new investors grew 93% quarter-over-quarter and excluding insurance products, the number of investors with client asset over RMB500,000 grew almost three times compared with the prior year, a vivid reflection of our enhanced capabilities to serve a higher segment of our investor spectrum. Moreover, Hexiang insurance contributed RMB735 million in total premium this quarter, up 29% compared with last quarter."
"For our credit business, the total loan facilitation volume maintained a strong growth trajectory reaching RMB6.8 billion for the quarter, representing an increase of 30% quarter over quarter. Driven by our enhanced digital operating capabilities and improved servicing standards, our Yi Xiang Hua APP, the credit-tech platform offering unsecured revolving loans, saw its MAU jumping 82% quarter over quarter to 1.1million users. Meanwhile, our SME loans, which we started to focus on in the second half of this year, increased by 431% from the last quarter and accounted 25% of our total loan volume in the third quarter."
"In the third quarter, we are pleased to see strong growth across revenue, profit and transaction volume. Total revenue in the third quarter stood at RMB1.2 billion, increasing 20% year over year, with wealth management business becoming an increasingly important growth driver and contributing close to 30% of total revenue. Meanwhile, net income grew three times year on year to over RMB0.3 billion, reflecting a net income margin of 26%, driven by our continued efforts in cost control and increasing operating efficiencies, "said Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with RMB2.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents, representing 6% increase from the prior quarter, leaving us with sufficient resilience to seize any new opportunities."
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB1,232.0 million (US$191.2 million), compared to RMB1,022.8 million in the same period last year. Revenue from wealth management business reached RMB337.6 million (US$52.4 million), representing an increase of 20.1% from RMB281.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, as we continue to drive up our wealth management business. Revenue from credit business reached RMB894.4 million (US$138.8 million), representing an increase of 20.6% from RMB741.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily driven by an increase in loan volume.
Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB407.2 million (US$63.2 million), compared to RMB485.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to internal restructuring to optimize operating efficiencies.
Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB186.9 million (US$29.0 million), compared to RMB239.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was due to the improved collection efficiency.
General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB139.3 million (US$21.6 million), compared to RMB159.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was due to enhancement of operational efficiency.
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB83.6 million (US$13.0 million), compared to RMB25.0million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by the one-time write back to credit impairment in the same period last year due to the better-than-expected credit performance post the pandemic. Excluding the one-time write back impact, allowance for contract assets remained stable compared to the same period last year.
Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB75.9million (US$11.8 million).
Net income in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB320.9 million (US$49.8million), compared to net income of RMB79.8 million in the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB438.6 million (US$68.1 million), compared to RMB117.5 million in the same period last year.
Basic income per ADS in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB3.8 (US$0.6), compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB0.9 in the same period last year.
Diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB3.7 (US$0.6), compared to a diluted income per ADS of RMB0.9 in the same period last year.
Net cash generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB323.8 million (US$50.3 million), compared to RMB3.1 million in the same period last year.
Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB233.8 million (US$36.3 million), compared to RMB99.5 million in the same period last year.
As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents was RMB2,328.4 million (US$361.4 million), compared to RMB2,192.5 million as of June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million), compared to RMB2.2 million as of June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB277.9 million (US$43.1 million), compared to RMB224.3 million as of June 30, 2021.
Delinquency rates. As of September 30, 2021, the delinquency rates for loans facilitated that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.7%, 0.9% and 0.8% respectively, compared to 0.5%, 0.8% and 0.7% respectively as of June 30, 2021.
Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of September 30, 2021, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans facilitated in 2018, 2019 and 2020 was 9.9%, 11.0% and 4.8% respectively, as compared to 9.9%, 10.5% and 3.7% respectively as of June 30, 2021.
[1] Active investors refer to those who have made at least one investment through our wealth management platform or have had client assets with us above zero in the past twelve months.
[2] Client assets refer to the outstanding balance of client assets generated through our platforms, where an asset is counted towards the outstanding balance for so long as it continues to be held by the investor who acquired it through our platform.
[3] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.
Board Composition Change
Currency Conversion
This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides customized asset allocation services and wealth management solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as utilizes online and offline channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenue:
Loan facilitation services
406,413
551,373
601,283
93,318
936,038
1,694,788
263,027
Post-origination services
195,570
40,584
39,024
6,056
468,567
124,394
19,306
Account management services
157,327
-
-
-
871,213
-
-
Insurance brokerage services
102,495
151,801
199,406
30,947
122,040
510,911
79,292
Financing services
3,075
125,267
144,614
22,444
5,310
384,813
59,722
Others
157,882
256,010
247,664
38,437
397,943
742,083
115,169
Total net revenue
1,022,762
1,125,035
1,231,991
191,202
2,801,111
3,456,989
536,516
Operating costs and expenses:
Sales and marketing
485,055
436,882
407,172
63,192
1,609,962
1,249,230
193,877
Origination,servicing and other
239,655
182,667
186,915
29,009
507,756
544,107
84,444
General and administrative
159,670
127,690
139,321
21,622
481,279
386,876
60,042
Allowance for contract assets,
25,016
93,433
83,578
12,971
337,109
318,243
49,391
Total operating costs and expenses
909,396
840,672
816,986
126,794
2,936,106
2,498,456
387,754
Other income/(expenses):
Interest income/(expense), net
11,003
(22,782)
(21,565)
(3,347)
53,069
(55,327)
(8,587)
Fair value adjustments related to
(30,905)
(20,916)
(526)
(82)
(89,882)
(49,162)
(7,630)
Others, net
2,726
14,674
3,934
611
11,400
23,730
3,683
Total other expenses
(17,176)
(29,024)
(18,157)
(2,818)
(25,413)
(80,759)
(12,534)
Income/(loss) before provision for income
96,190
255,339
396,848
61,590
(160,408)
877,774
136,228
Income tax expense/(benefit)
16,353
55,259
75,923
11,783
(27,269)
175,555
27,245
Net income/(loss)
79,837
200,080
320,925
49,807
(133,139)
702,219
108,983
Weighted average number of ordinary
182,144,192
167,974,463
170,193,542
170,193,542
184,444,536
168,719,693
168,719,693
Basic income/(loss) per share
0.4383
1.1911
1.8856
0.2926
(0.7218)
4.1620
0.6459
Basic income/(loss) per ADS
0.8766
2.3822
3.7712
0.5852
(1.4436)
8.3240
1.2918
Weighted average number of ordinary
182,730,892
169,173,603
171,571,392
171,571,392
184,444,536
169,972,343
169,972,343
Diluted income/(loss) per share
0.4369
1.1827
1.8705
0.2903
(0.7218)
4.1314
0.6412
Diluted income/(loss) per ADS
0.8738
2.3654
3.7410
0.5806
(1.4436)
8.2628
1.2824
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash
Net cash generated/(used in) from
3,098
(212,993)
323,819
50,259
501,097
(31,185)
(4,840)
Net cash used in investing activities
(99,460)
(208,539)
(233,782)
(36,283)
(815,567)
(728,377)
(113,042)
Net cash provided by financing activities
81,693
144,107
49,770
7,723
55,961
473,277
73,451
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(3,389)
(278)
(257)
(41)
(2,269)
(653)
(101)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash
(18,058)
(277,703)
139,550
21,658
(260,778)
(286,938)
(44,532)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
3,026,422
2,558,363
2,280,660
353,953
3,269,142
2,707,148
420,143
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
3,008,364
2,280,660
2,420,210
375,611
3,008,364
2,420,210
375,611
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Cash and cash equivalents
2,469,909
2,192,500
2,328,380
361,359
Restricted cash
237,239
88,160
91,830
14,252
Accounts receivable
122,742
228,554
258,729
40,154
Contract assets, net
750,174
1,063,470
1,191,497
184,917
Contract cost
65,529
44,684
34,707
5,386
Prepaid expenses and other assets
278,591
213,942
358,052
55,569
Loans at fair value
192,156
112,931
82,474
12,800
Financing receivables
1,253,494
1,738,742
1,969,456
305,656
Amounts due from related parties
884,006
1,064,703
768,646
119,292
Held-to-maturity investments
3,286
2,233
2,200
341
Available-for-sale investments
175,515
224,336
277,934
43,135
Property, equipment and software, net
147,193
123,491
115,326
17,898
Deferred tax assets
16,745
8,629
6,285
975
Right-of-use assets
105,674
93,783
70,897
11,003
Total assets
6,702,253
7,200,158
7,556,413
1,172,737
Accounts payable
9,903
64,469
36,799
5,711
Amounts due to related parties
970,309
498,053
474,925
73,707
Deferred revenue
50,899
21,137
11,862
1,841
Payable to investors at fair value
52,623
51,289
50,814
7,886
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,208,915
1,238,591
1,245,263
193,262
Secured borrowings
500,500
968,600
1,038,600
161,188
Refund liability
10,845
6,412
5,927
920
Deferred tax liabilities
38,741
118,654
147,575
22,903
Lease liabilities
81,854
70,114
53,194
8,256
Total liabilities
2,924,589
3,037,319
3,064,959
475,674
Ordinary shares
121
122
123
19
Additional paid-in capital
5,058,176
5,065,177
5,096,994
791,041
Treasury stock
(40,147)
(40,147)
(42,502)
(6,596)
Accumulated other comprehensive
17,108
16,139
14,442
2,241
Accumulated deficit
(1,257,594)
(878,452)
(577,603)
(89,642)
Total equity
3,777,664
4,162,839
4,491,454
697,063
Total liabilities and equity
6,702,253
7,200,158
7,556,413
1,172,737
Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of investors and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating Highlights
Amount of investment in current investment
4,593,256
5,343,601
5,030,228
780,679
8,942,780
16,196,885
2,513,717
Number of investors in current investment
76,707
120,091
127,378
127,378
90,888
299,186
299,186
Amount of loans facilitated under loan
3,148,367
5,252,859
6,841,921
1,061,849
5,412,281
17,025,066
2,642,249
Number of borrowers
143,238
434,153
548,495
548,495
360,170
967,057
967,057
Remaining principal of performing loans
6,250,343
12,543,745
13,793,925
2,140,784
6,250,343
13,793,925
2,140,784
Segment Information
Wealth management:
Revenue
281,050
286,839
337,627
52,399
1,019,307
888,209
137,848
Sales and marketing expenses
43,879
29,044
55,463
8,608
156,659
123,494
19,166
Origination,servicing and other operating
105,522
150,505
159,348
24,731
176,015
442,363
68,654
Consumer credit:
Revenue
741,712
838,196
894,364
138,803
1,781,804
2,568,780
398,668
Sales and marketing expenses
441,176
407,838
351,709
54,584
1,453,303
1,125,736
174,711
Origination,servicing and other operating
134,134
32,162
27,567
4,278
331,741
101,744
15,790
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Net income/(loss)
79,837
200,080
320,925
49,807
(133,139)
702,219
108,983
Interest (income)/expense, net
(11,003)
22,782
21,565
3,347
(53,069)
55,327
8,587
Income tax expense/(benefit)
16,353
55,259
75,923
11,783
(27,269)
175,555
27,245
Depreciation and amortization
23,404
12,170
8,449
1,311
74,943
35,770
5,551
Share-based compensation
8,952
5,090
11,742
1,822
16,447
16,592
2,575
Adjusted EBITDA
117,543
295,381
438,604
68,070
(122,087)
985,463
152,941
Adjusted EBITDA margin
11.5%
26.3%
35.6%
35.6%
-4.4%
28.5%
28.5%
Delinquency Rates (Loan Facilitation Model)
15-29 days
30-59 days
60-89 days
All Loans
December 31, 2015
1.3%
1.9%
1.5%
December 31, 2016
0.6%
0.8%
0.7%
December 31, 2017
0.5%
0.8%
0.6%
December 31, 2018
1.0%
1.8%
1.7%
December 31, 2019
0.8%
1.3%
1.0%
December 31, 2020
0.5%
0.7%
0.6%
March 31, 2021
0.5%
0.8%
0.6%
June 30, 2021
0.5%
0.8%
0.7%
September 30, 2021
0.7%
0.9%
0.8%
Online Channels
December 31, 2015
0.4%
0.7%
0.5%
December 31, 2016
0.8%
1.1%
1.7%
December 31, 2017
0.3%
0.2%
0.0%
December 31, 2018
0.9%
1.7%
1.5%
December 31, 2019
1.0%
2.1%
1.6%
December 31, 2020
0.6%
1.0%
1.1%
March 31, 2021
0.5%
0.9%
0.7%
June 30, 2021
0.7%
0.9%
0.8%
September 30, 2021
0.8%
1.1%
0.9%
Offline Channels
December 31, 2015
1.3%
2.0%
1.6%
December 31, 2016
0.6%
0.8%
0.7%
December 31, 2017
0.5%
0.9%
0.7%
December 31, 2018
1.1%
1.9%
1.8%
December 31, 2019
0.7%
0.9%
0.7%
December 31, 2020
0.4%
0.6%
0.4%
March 31, 2021
0.4%
0.7%
0.6%
June 30, 2021
0.4%
0.7%
0.6%
September 30, 2021
0.6%
0.8%
0.7%
Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)
Loan
Amount of Loans
Accumulated M3+ Net
Total Net Charge-Off
(in RMB thousands)
(in RMB thousands)
2015
4,530,824
249,527
5.5%
2016
3,749,815
318,255
8.5%
2017
5,043,494
525,863
10.4%
2018
4,211,573
415,810
9.9%
2019
3,431,443
375,802
11.0%
2020
9,614,819
465,215
4.8%
2021H1
10,183,146
136,363
1.3%
M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)
Loan
Month on Book
4
7
10
13
16
19
22
25
28
31
34
2015Q1
1.0%
1.9%
2.8%
3.7%
4.3%
4.8%
5.1%
5.3%
5.3%
5.3%
5.2%
2015Q2
1.1%
2.8%
4.2%
5.3%
6.2%
6.7%
7.0%
7.0%
6.9%
6.8%
6.8%
2015Q3
0.6%
2.2%
3.8%
5.0%
5.9%
6.5%
6.7%
6.8%
6.7%
6.7%
6.7%
2015Q4
1.0%
1.5%
2.2%
2.8%
3.1%
3.4%
3.7%
4.0%
4.2%
4.4%
4.4%
2016Q1
0.6%
0.9%
1.3%
1.7%
2.0%
2.2%
2.4%
2.7%
2.9%
3.0%
3.2%
2016Q2
0.6%
1.4%
2.3%
3.0%
3.6%
4.2%
4.8%
5.4%
5.8%
6.0%
6.2%
2016Q3
0.4%
1.7%
2.7%
4.1%
5.3%
6.5%
7.7%
8.6%
9.3%
9.3%
9.5%
2016Q4
0.3%
2.1%
3.8%
5.4%
7.2%
9.2%
10.4%
11.5%
12.4%
12.9%
13.3%
2017Q1
0.3%
1.6%
3.4%
5.3%
7.5%
8.9%
10.0%
10.9%
11.6%
12.1%
12.3%
2017Q2
4.1%
5.8%
7.9%
9.6%
11.3%
12.5%
13.2%
13.9%
14.6%
14.9%
15.1%
2017Q3
0.3%
1.6%
3.5%
4.9%
6.5%
7.6%
8.4%
8.9%
9.4%
9.9%
10.1%
2017Q4
0.2%
2.3%
5.1%
6.5%
7.9%
9.0%
9.7%
10.2%
10.7%
11.2%
10.6%
2018Q1
0.2%
2.9%
5.1%
6.8%
7.2%
7.9%
8.4%
8.7%
9.0%
8.6%
8.1%
2018Q2
0.7%
4.1%
7.1%
9.4%
11.2%
12.4%
13.4%
14.1%
14.3%
14.1%
14.1%
2018Q3
0.2%
2.8%
3.6%
4.5%
5.2%
6.4%
7.0%
7.0%
6.9%
7.0%
6.9%
2018Q4
0.6%
2.2%
3.4%
5.2%
6.9%
9.0%
9.7%
9.9%
9.6%
9.7%
2019Q1
0.0%
0.8%
2.0%
3.4%
5.3%
5.9%
6.3%
6.3%
6.3%
2019Q2
0.1%
1.5%
4.5%
7.5%
8.8%
9.2%
9.9%
10.3%
2019Q3
0.2%
2.9%
6.8%
9.0%
10.4%
12.0%
13.2%
2019Q4
0.4%
3.1%
4.9%
6.3%
7.2%
7.9%
2020Q1
0.6%
2.3%
4.1%
5.2%
6.0%
2020Q2
0.5%
2.5%
4.2%
5.3%
2020Q3
1.1%
3.3%
5.1%
2020Q4
0.3%
1.8%
2021Q1
0.4%
