- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on December 3, 2021 -

RLX Technology Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on December 3, 2021

RLX Technology Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on December 3, 2021 - Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on December 3, 2021 -

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on December 3, 2021 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on December 3, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Hong Kong, China (toll free): +800-963-976 Hong Kong, China: +852-5808-1995 Mainland China: 400-120-6115 Participant Code: 4250889

Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until December 10, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10161974

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. RLX Technology Inc. sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and "branded store plus" retail model tailored to China's e-vapor market.

For more information, please visit https://ir.relxtech.com

Contacts

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.

Head of Investor Relations

Sam Tsang

Email: ir@relxtech.com



The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:



The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.